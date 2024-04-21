Want a hint for Connections today? Piggybacking off the monumental success of daily puzzle game Wordle, the New York Times has another fantastically popular word game out now. It's called Connections, and if you haven't played it before, now's the time to start.

In this guide, we'll give you a handy hint selection for today's Connections puzzle on Sunday, April 21st, before revealing the group themes and the Connections answers themselves. We'll also explain how to play Connections if this is your first time coming over from Wordle!

Connections words on Sunday, April 21

For reference, here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Drum Track Symphony Wig Conductor Wax Cymbal Ideal Car Model Mark Simmer Example Scimitar Station Symbol

Connections hint for April 21

Here's a hint for each of the word groups in today's Connections puzzle, plus a couple more clues to help you find the answer:

Yellow (Easiest): All of these words refer to representations of some sort.

All of these words refer to representations of some sort. Green (Easy): All can be found on your local Metro.

All can be found on your local Metro. Blue (Medium): Sound out these words; they all begin in a similar fashion.

Sound out these words; they all begin in a similar fashion. Purple (Hardest): All of these words can be preceded with the name of a body part.

All of these words can be preceded with the name of a body part. Extra hint 1: "Car" does not refer to an automobile here.

"Car" does not refer to an automobile here. Extra hint 2: The Purple group body part you're looking for is connected to your head.

Connections groups for April 21

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Embodiment

Related To Trains

Starting With The Same Sound

Ear___

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check just below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

Image credit: NYT

What is the answer to Connections today (Sunday April 21)?

Embodiment: Example, Ideal, Model, Symbol

Related To Trains: Car, Conductor, Station, Track

Starting With The Same Sound: Cymbal, Scimitar, Simmer, Symphony

Ear___: Drum, Mark, Wax, Wig

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!

What is Connections?

Connections is a word puzzle game published every day by the NYT, the hosts of the endlessly popular Wordle puzzle. Crafted each day by crossword puzzle-maker Wyna Liu, Connections presents you with a selection of 16 seemingly disparate words, and you have to group them together in four sets of four, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are red herring connections placed in there deliberately to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

