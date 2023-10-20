You can now personalise your RPS browsing experience with our new "For you" section

Remember way back when in the depths of 2021 when we last redesigned the RPS homepage and a good number of you asked if you'd ever be able to personalise what you saw there so you didn't miss the stuff that really mattered to you? WELL. Have I got some good news for you. Today, our tech team have launched our brand-new "For You" section on the RPS homepage, which shows the latest articles about any topics you've followed on the site. Give it a try! We'd love to hear what you think of it.

If you haven't yet followed any games or topics, we've prepared some rough genre categories to help get you started. All you need to do is answer a couple of very quick questions about what kinds of games you like and we'll help to build you a tailor-made feed. And, of course, you can continue following topics, games, companies and genre types after that as well by clicking on tags in individual posts, and they'll get added straight into your personalised list.

If you're worried about getting stuck in the bubble of those filters, fear not. Our tech team have also prepared some hints about upcoming things to follow, helping you stay up to date with everything happening on RPS. That, and you can also just switch to our regular homepage whenever you like, or find everything we post on our Latest page.

We’d love for you to have a go with the For You section of the site, and let us know what you think of it. Our tech team already have lots of ideas about how they can further refine and improve the system over the coming months to make it more helpful, but if there's any specific suggestions you want to throw their way, let us know in the comments.

As always, thanks for reading, and we hope you find "For You" helpful.