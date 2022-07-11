If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

4

You won’t be able to redownload Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD from September

It’s already been delisted from Steam
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Assassin's Creed Liberation HD has been delisted from Steam and will be unavailable from September 1st, 2022.

Historical spin-off port Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD could well end up totally unplayable for people who own it. At the start of July, the publisher shared 15 getting-on-a-bit games they intended to shut down online services for, including access to bought DLC. Now, Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD, Space Junkies and Silent Hunter 5 have already been delisted from Steam at Ubisoft’s request, and won't be accessible from September 1st.

Watch on YouTube
Liam got his skates on for Ubisoft's free-to-play roller derby game Roller Champions and had a fun time.

The three games have a note stating “this title will not be accessible following September 1st, 2022” on their store pages. That implies that they won’t be available to redownload even for those who’ve purchased them. Not a great look, Ubisoft. The Steam reviews are now, predictably, Mostly Negative. "So I basically bought a digital paperweight. Thanks Ubi," one irritated reviewer said.

“We don’t take the decision to retire services for older Ubisoft games lightly, and our teams are currently assessing all available options for players who will be impacted when these games’ online services are decommissioned on September 1st, 2022," an Ubisoft representative told VG247.

That doesn’t explain why the store listings on Steam say wome of the games won’t be accessible from the start of September though. Unlike Space Junkies, Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD, released in 2014 in PC, is a substantially single-player game. There are still other ways to play Liberation on PC – as part of 2019’s Assassin’s Creed III Remastered package, for example – but that’s not much solace to people who’ve already bought the earlier HD port.

I’ve contacted Ubisoft for more clarification about these delistings, so I’ll let you know if I hear back from them.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch