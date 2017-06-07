Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw DLC announced

A new three-party story is coming to the wonderful/horrifying Little Nightmares [official site] as DLC, publishers Bandai Namco announced today. ‘Secrets of the Maw’ will star a new child trapped in that dreadful place, visiting new areas and facing new awful enemies. On the bright side, he will get to see more of those lovely little Nomes. The first episode is due in July, then the story should wrap up in January.

Here’s the Secrets blurb from Bandai Namco:

“Unveil all the secrets of The Maw as The Runaway Kid, another prisoner looking for a way out of this place of misfortune. On his journey, The Kid will visit unseen areas of the Maw in 3 different chapters: The Depths, The Hideway and a last secret location offering a different perspective on Six’s adventures as well as new challenges to overcome. “In The Depths, the first chapter to be released in July, the Runaway Kid will explore a decayed and flooded basement where he must try to escape from an insidious threat that lurks underwater. In November, you will be able to visit The Hideway, a machine-themed section where the Nomes reside. The third and final chapter to be released in January will decide the fate of The Runaway Kid.”

The expansion pass, covering all three episodes, will cost £7.99/$9.99.

“I’ve loved almost every minute of it,” Adam said in his Little Nightmares review. More of this sounds great.

