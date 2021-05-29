Little Nightmares is free to keep if you grab it now

Quick! You don't even really have time to read this post, depending on how fast a reader you are. Little Nightmares, classic creepy horror game, is free to keep if you grab it from Steam before 6pm on Sunday May 30th.

You can rush to the game's Steam page now to set it downloading, or you can read on first if you think you can finish this post within the next 20 hours.

Little Nightmares is a sidescrolling horror game; think Limbo but with terrifying chefs and more stealth. It wowed Adam when he wrote his Little Nightmares review back in 2017. "It's precisely the kind of horror game I love," he wrote. "Grotesque but not gross, and interested in thoughtful pacing and escalation rather than jumpscares and shocks."

Since its release, developers Tarsier Studios have released the similarly excellent Little Nightmares 2, which wowed Alice back in February. They're now moving on to other things.

If you haven't played Little Nightmares before, then that sounds like something you should definitely address. As mentioned above, you can add it to your account via its Steam page.

In retrospect, this post really shouldn't take anyone 20 hours to read.