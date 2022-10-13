If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A Final Fantasy VII Remake board game is in development

And a Chocobo's Dungeon boardgame
A photo of a sign at Essen Spiel saying that a Final Fantasy VII Remake original boardgame is "coming soon".

Board games based on Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy spin-off Chocobo's Dungeon are in the works. News of the games was spotted at board game trade convention Essen Spiel last week, though there's no official announcement yet.

Our corporate cousins at board game site Dicebreaker spotted references to both games at the booth of distributor Hobby Japan at the show. The sign for the Final Fantasy VII Remake "original boardgame" says it is "coming soon", and can be seen in the photo above. There's no other information about the project.

Likewise, Chocobo's Dungeon: The Board Game is said to be under development and "coming 2023" in the sign photographed below.

A sign advertising an in-development Chocobo Dungeon board game as seen at Essen Spiel.
Image: Matt Jarvis/Dicebreaker

Chocobos feature in Final Fantasy games as breedable mounts, although they also feature in their own spin-off series. Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon is a dungeon crawler originally released for Wii in 2007 - and although the name is generic enough that there's no guarantee that the board game will resemble its digital forebear, it would translate to cardboard straightforwardly. At least when compared to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, at least, which seems much harder to adapt.

Board game adaptations of videogames have become more popular in recent year, with everything from The Witcher to Slay The Spire releasing physical spin-offs. Square Enix have long produced a Final Fantasy trading card game and it was announced last week that a Final Fantasy deck was coming to Magic: The Gathering.

