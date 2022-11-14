New Warhammer 40,000: Darktide gameplay shows the explosive Psyker class in action

Set aside your Vermintides, because there’s not too long to go until Fatshark’s next co-op action game, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, strikes out onto PC on November 30th. To gear players up ahead of time, some more details about one of the game’s four classes have been revealed in a new gameplay video. Watch below to find out why you don’t want to mess with the Psyker class.

Psykers are one of the four classes in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

As you can probably guess from the name, Psykers are mental powerhouses with psychic powers. They aren’t much liked by other humans in the Imperium but, if nothing else, they’re valued for what their abilities can do. Psykers don’t like other people much either, including other Psykers. A Psyker’s powers are derived from something called the Warp, which charges as they kill enemies.

Members of the Psyker class are what’s called psykinetic, which sounds a little more violent than your standard telekinesis, and they can do things such as bursting the brains of enemies with this power. Your Psyker needs to stay as far out of harm’s way as they can though, because they’re not as hardy as other classes. If you don’t meditate to chill your Psyker out from time to time then you’re likely to explode, too. Literally explode, not just have a tantrum.

Ed managed to grab some hands-on time with Darktide back at Gamescom in August and found it fun, if familiar. “Towering brutes staggered towards us rattling with armour, so we'd have to micro-manage our positioning to lead them away from the group,” he said, “or a bulbous boss would come clattering down the stairs and we'd need to back away quickly to safe pastures. Sticking together is everything, and the game understands how to erode this glue.”

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide arrives on Steam on November 30th for £33/$40/€40. You can read more about the Psyker class in the developer blog here.