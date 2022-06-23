A Plague Tale: Requiem reveals October 18th release date in grim new trailer

A Plague Tale: Requiem is a stealth game with several fantastical elements. The first fantasy is that you can consistently remember how to spell "Requiem". The second is 'What would it be like if you had the power of rats?'. The third is, 'What if rats had any power to have?'. As a new extended trailer shows, the answer is: you can sense blood, and use that power to avoid the guards who want to do a big murder on you and your sister.

The trailer is worth watching for its own sake, but also comes with news: Requiem will launch on October 18th, forwarding another fantasy called 'What if a game actually came out in 2022 and wasn't delayed until next year?'.

Here's the video:

Requiem continues the story from A Plague Tale: Innocence, with Amicia and her rat-powered brother Hugo seeking to survive in a world where they're hunted by plague swarms of cold-footted wannabe chefs and by rat-bastard human beings. Most of the time, you'll do this by tossing rocks to create distractions, hiding behind low walls and grimly stabbing men in the neck. Hugo's supernatural ability does occasionally offer more than the ability to sense enemies, however, letting you cause more havoc.

A Plague Tale is, oddly, developed by Asobo, otherwise known for the recent Microsoft Flight Simulator, but it clearly has Naughty Dog-style storytelling ambitions. The video above has near-constant dialogue between Amicia and Hugo as they remark upon their predicament, and there's clear emotional heft to watching these hand-holding siblings take a physical and psychological beating.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is up on Steam if you want to look at more screenshots.