A Plague Tale: Requiem brings moralising and lots and lots of rats to southern France

We all remember 2019's A Plague Tale: Innocence, the inspiration for the famous phrase "rat's entertainment!" that you still hear shouted in music halls up and down the country. The blend of action-adventure, stealth and seething hordes of rats is getting a sequel later this year, taking our miserable medieval tots Amicia and Hugo to the south of France for A Plague Tale: Requiem. In a gameplay trailer shown at the Xthesda showcase tonight we saw that Amicia is struggling with whether or not she should kill the heck out of soldiers, or try to stealth on by.

Amicia's conflicted morals are the main change in how you actually play the game, at least from the trailer. The plague of rats seems to have returned after Hugo had a rat-nado showdown in a church at the end of the first game, and so you still need to sneak through them using light and shade to your advantage. Amicia still uses her sling, both to solve puzzles and attack enemies, and in a one-on-one fight against a soldier she'll probably lose. These days, though, she seems to want to take the fight to them a bit more. We'll see if the game gets a bit more active than passive as you play, cos the trailer also shows her stabbing a guy in the neck, shooting another with a crossbow, and stranging one with a garotte. Nice.

It's also interesting to see the no-kill vs. all-kill routes in a stealth game rising it's ratty little head again. Will this once again be a high chaos or low chaos kind of situation? Will it change your outcome if you take the more difficult route of not pushing dudes into vats of ravenous rodents?

In a post on Xbox.com, lead writer Sébastien Renard talks a bit about the new setting as a contrast to the depressing mud and war and rain from the first game. We're still in France, but the south gives the opportunity for more colour, as well as a contract between the beauty of the world with the terrible things happening in it. They've also added some unique new locations, including a medieval dyery. I look forwards to seeing how these places can be fucked up by rats in a few months' time when the game is out. Like many things at the showcase, Requiem is going to be day and date on Xbox Game Pass.

