Expect, just, a tidal wave of rats in next year's A Plague Tale: Requiem

Who could forget dear Rat Boy? As revealed at the Xbox and Bethsda E3 2021, next year brings us A Plague Tale: Requiem, the further adventures of rat-whisperer Hugo and his sling-wielding sister Amicia.

Little is yet known about this sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, except that it is a direct sequel and will once again feature the medieval French siblings "doing whatever it takes to survive a brutal, uncaring world."

The trailer shows an older Hugo and Amicia, possibly in a different, more Mediterranean climate. Southern France was often unseasonably rainy and muddy in the first game. There is also a massive tidal wave of rats. Like, remember the blood coming out of the elevators in the shining? It's that, but all rats. Hugo's staring eyes in the header image look upset because he is probably look at a shitload of hungry rats.

That's a lorra lorra rat.

If you played the first Plague Tale you'll know things got pretty brutal indeed, so more brutality is just guilding the fleur-de-lis. Asobo Studio and Focus Home brought us a game that was part puzzle, part stealth, and part horrible survival adventure. Hugo and Amicia were driven from their home by Inquistors, and a plague embodied by a writhing river of rats that consumed any meat it came into contat with. It was satisfying using torches and other light sources to push and pull these swarms around (so they could eat baddies alive, heh). Presumably more of the same awaits in Requiem.

It was less satisfying watching most of Amicia and Hugo's friends die in various horrible ways, but look - you win some, you lose some.

That's all we have on Requiem for now, but keep an ear out for the pitter patter of tiny rats in 2022, when it'll be on Game Pass.

E3 2021 runs June 12th-15th, with more events around it. Please see our E3 stream schedule for more, genuinely useful information on the whole virtual shebang, and visit our E3 2021 hub to stay up to date on the news.