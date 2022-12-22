A trio of classic Fallout games is today’s free Epic Games Store offering

Yesterday, I used my amazing arithmetical reasoning abilities to surmise that there were only eight free games left to come from the Epic Games Store’s Winter Sale giveaway. I was wrong. Don’t look shocked, it happens. Today sees three of the earliest Fallout games being offered up for nothing. They’re Fallout: A Post-Nuclear Role-Playing Game, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood Of Steel. I already own all three elsewhere, as you might well too, but if you don’t then it’s a good way of picking up three classics of 90s PC gaming.

Watch on YouTube The Xbox & Bethesda 2022 Summer Showcase revealed what's coming up from Fallout's current stewards

There’s probably not much point in me explaining what Fallout is. The original is one of the seminal CRPGs from the previous millennium. That's a solid 1000 years of gaming. Developed by Interplay and released in 1997, it mixed the raygun gothic, atompunk style of the sci-fi of the 1950s with the eschatological terror of the same period, wrought large across the continental United States of America. It’s quite good. Fallout 2 followed from Black Isle Studios a year later, before the series veered towards tactical role-playing with, erm, Fallout Tactics in 2001.

The Epic Games Store is giving away free games for a total of 15 days, running until December 29th. Yesterday saw the seventh freebie, ray-traced puzzler Lego Brick Tales. The Winter Sale offer has included quite a few different genres so far. Things kicked off on December 15th with tower defence game Bloons TD6, followed a day later by Double Fine’s RPG Costume Quest 2. Saturday offered up arcade racer Horizon Chase Turbo, replaced on Sunday by sci-fi exploration game Sable. Pony-themed fighter Them’s Fightin’ Herds started off this week’s selection, with things swerving into FPS territory on Tuesday thanks to Wolfenstein: New Order.

Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood Of Steel are free to keep from the Epic Games Store until 4pm GMT/5pm CET/11am ET on December 23rd. A new game – or, perhaps, games – will take their place then.