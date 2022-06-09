The Summer Game Fest has brought the announcement of a new game based on Aliens, this time taking HR Giger's glistening penetrators and James Cameron's gung-ho space marines into real-time squad action. Due to launch next year, Aliens: Dark Descent will see marines battling xenomorphs as well as those Weyland-Yutani scamps. Sounds like it might be interesting, with persistent upgrades and deaths across a campaign. Check out the announcement trailer below.

Yeah, you can ignore almost all of that trailer and focus on the final few seconds when it shows teeny bits of the game. The marketing blurb explains:

"Infiltrate large open levels and annihilate enemies with your squad, dispatching orders strategically and intuitively at the touch of a button. Tread carefully, as your foes will adapt their tactics to your actions while hunting you down because death is permanent. Forge unique paths for survival, uncovering shortcuts, creating safe zones, and setting up motion trackers in a persistent world where your actions impact levels forever. "Customise your squad with a selection of different classes. Level up and specialize your soldiers with unique abilities and an arsenal of weapons, armor, and perks, for high stakes missions in treacherous territory. Develop your base to research new tech and improve your squad even further."

Dark Descent is made by Tindalos Interactive, who are best known for the Battlefleet Gothic: Armada series of real-time spaceship strategy games set in the world of Warhammer 40,000. Like those, this is published by Focus.

Aliens: Dark Descent is headed to Steam in 2023. It'll also be on PlayStations and Xboxes.

Two minutes before this game was announced, I posted about Space Beast Terror Fright, an Aliens-inspired roguelikelike FPS with pleasingly squishy space marines. You could play that right now.

