Aliens: Fireteam Elite gets "long-requested quality of life updates" as developer starts work on new project

There have been a lot of junky Aliens games in recent years, but 2021's co-op shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite is among the better bughunts. A new update released today fixes matchmaking errors, improves companion AI, and comes with news that its developers are working on a new game.

The updates to matchmaking include fixes for "host errors, disconnects, queue issues, crossplay, crashes and more," according to the patch notes. The AI improvements for your two combat android sidekicks, Alpha and Beta, apparently cover their offensive, defensive, and support capabilities, which presumably doesn't leave much that's not been tweaked.

Developers Cold Iron say these changes include "some long-requested quality of life updates", and that more such updates are on the way. "We’re committed to providing these updates while we’re hard at work on our next major project."

There's no information on what that next major project is, only that they're in full development. "Building on the success of Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Cold Iron is hard at work making a new experience for fans to sink their teeth into."

The update also adds all game modes to Quickplay, and includes a handful of miscellaneous bug fixes to sound effects, animation and more.