Aliens: Fireteam Elite will drop from orbit in August

Though every other FPS on the PC is basically an Alien game in disguise, it still feels like there’s always going to be room for an official bughunt. So we have Aliens: Fireteam Elite, a three person co-op shooter that drops you and your team onto LV-895 to shoot explosive bolts at creatures full of acid. Smart. Very smart. You don’t want to rethink that tactic? No. You don’t see any obvious flaws in that plan? It’s probably too late to change, now. It’s out in August.

Who knows? There are five classes, (Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon), and each has customisation options, and access to 30 moddable weapons. Maybe the Doc will have a bullet that sponges up the acid, or the Technician will have a grenade that also deploys an umbrella?

Remember that scene in Aliens where they go through their meagre supplies? What you didn’t see was a deleted scene that talked about: “An innovative Perk Board modifies and improves your abilities, while a unique Challenge Card system alters the approach to each Campaign mission, offering a new experience with every playthrough.” James Cameron was said to have weeped openly when he heard they were using it in-game. He worked for months on that one scene.

Somewhere in the four campaigns you’ll come up against 20 enemy types, with only 11 of those being Xenomorphs. There are synths in there, and others that have yet to be seen. From what I’ve seen of the generic aliens, they look like angry cats on the hunt for a mouse. I've lowered my expectations somewhat.

It’ll be out on Steam on August 24th.