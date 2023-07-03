All six of Diablo 4’s super-rare Unique items have been discovered

Mere days after a Diablo 4 developer revealed the game’s rarest Unique items, someone has found the last one (the last for now, anyway).

Diablo 4’s lead class designer Adam Jackson confirmed on June 24th that there are currently six “super rare” Unique items in the game. The Blizzard dev added that they will only drop at level 85 and above - with each item having a fixed item power of 820 - and can be found anywhere that normal unique items are dropped.

Hello! I wanted to clear up some details on the rarest Unique items in Diablo 4.



1. They can drop from level 85+ enemies

2. You get them anywhere you can get a regular Unique, and they always drop at 820 ipower

3. We currently have 6 of them in the game

4. They're realllly rare! pic.twitter.com/pVVj5DTEaU — Adam Jackson (@AZJackson85) June 24, 2023

Jackson’s tweet was prompted by the discovery of the first two items in the mega-rare set: skill-boosting helm Harlequin Crest and show damage-dealing sword Doombringer.

The discovery of the first two Unique items set rumours blazing in the Diablo 4 community, with players debating over the likelihood of finding one of the rarest items - and others questioning whether they actually existed at all.

A few days after Jackson’s confirmation that, yes, they’re real, barbarian player YesYou stumbled upon Andariel's Visage. The Unique helmet can activate an area-of-effect poison move, which combines with its life-absorption ability with devastating effect.

Just one day later, another player popped open a Helltide Event chest to find The Grandfather, a Unique two-handed sword that boosts critical strike damage by 76%.

The apparent discovery of the Ring of Starless Skies - which reduces the resource cost of core skills with each consecutive cast - on June 29th left just the Unique amulet Melted Heart of Selig to be found.

It didn’t take long, with a Chinese necromancer player reported to have found the amulet in the Blind Burrows dungeon on June 30th. In either an extraordinary stroke of good luck - or maybe just a reflection of the staggering time poured into the game by some players - the same player who found The Grandfather appears to be the first person to have nabbed the Ring of Starless Skies.

As well as granting solid resistance to all elements, the Melted Heart of Selig boosts the equipped character’s maximum resource, as well as converting 1% of life damage taken to resource drain - making it a seriously powerful bit of kit by any mark.

With Jackson confirming that there are only six super rare Uniques in the game right now, and all six having been discovered, the wait is on to see what the next treasure hunt for the Diablo 4 community will be. For now, they can pass the time by taking down Sanctuary's toughest bosses - in 15-second increments, anyway.