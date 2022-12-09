Amazon Games are bringing another anime as heck MMO to the west

Anime is a Good Thing. There, I said it. Those cel-shaded visuals instantly got my attention when the new trailer for free-to-play MMORPG Blue Protocol popped up at The Game Awards this evening - and that Hiroyuki Sawano soundtrack ain't bad either (that's one for the Gundam Unicorn and Attack On Titan fans out there). It's being developed by Bandai Namco, but for some reason New World and Lost Ark publisher Amazon Games will be the ones bringing the MMO to the west in the second half of 2023. Either way, you can watch the trailer below and repeat my own very succinct inner monologue, if you like. Repeat after me: “Ooh, cel-shading. Nice.”

Blue Protocol is an MMORPG from a team that worked on the Tales series.

Although it’s free-to-play and looks a bit like another Genshin Impact, Blue Protocol doesn’t have any of them there gachas to fuss over. It's still quite fantastical, but has a tinge of sci-fi about it. Set millennia hence in the technologically ravaged world of Regnas, your character will wake up amnesiac and struggling to understand what’s going on. NPCs you meet on your travels will help you take down Regnas’ many monstrosities, and unlock some of your missing memories. Just be aware that Amazon are describing Blue Protocol as an “anime come to life”, so make of that what you will.

You can fly solo in Blue Protocol or form a team with up to six players to take on dungeons. There’s five skill-based classes to muck about with, all with daft names that I’m quite into. Fancy being a Blade Warden? How about a Keen Strider? I enjoy a good stride. When you’re doing a battle instead of a stride though, you’ll be able to call on some magical fairy things called Echoes to blast enemies with powerful beatdowns. Oh, and because I could tell you weren’t sure how to ask – yes, Blue Protocol does have a fishing mini-game.

Blue Protocol will arrive on this side of the planet for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series consoles sometime during the second half of 2023. There’s a closed beta lined up for earlier in the year that you can sign up for here. I’ll let you know when there’s a concrete release date.

For more of the latest news and trailers, check out our Game Awards 2022 hub. We're also live-blogging the show as it happens right here.