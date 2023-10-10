Amazon Prime Big Deal Days kick off with three of Crucial’s best SSDs going cheap

Now that I’ve spent two breathless hours updating our main Amazon Prime Big Deal Days PC gaming deals hub, it’s time to focus in on some of the standout offers that Amazon’s latest sale is serving up. As expected, SSD prices have been widely cleaved; friend of RPS Will Judd already caught the superlative WD Black SN850X going for a bargain, and it turns out a bunch of excellent Crucial drives are on sale for even less.

First, there’s the P3 Plus, which for a while was ranked on our best SSDs list for its ability to deliver high PCIe 4.0 speeds at essentially PCIe 3.0 prices. For Prime Big Deal Days, it’s even more affordable, dropping to just £41 for the 1TB version and £76 for the 2TB version. If you want something a bit higher-spec, there’s also the P5 Plus, which still undercuts that Black SN850X by falling to £48 for 1TB and £87 for 2TB. These are cracking prices for very, very quick SSDs, and since the storage hardware requirements of Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077 are pointing to the days of the HDD being numbered, they could make for especially timely PC upgrades.

Also amid the Prime Big Deal Days sales is the Crucial X9 Pro external SSD. I actually tested this just the other week, again for our best SSDs guide, and it easily made the cut with top-notch transfer speeds and a hard-wearing yet compact design. Brilliant stuff, should you fancy an SSD for game and file backups.

As this is a Prime sale, you will need a Prime membership to get access to the sale prices (except for the US deals on the X9 Pro, which seem to be coincidental timing). But if you’ve never signed up, you can always start Prime’s 30-day free trial, which unlocks these deals as if you were a fully paid-up member. Just remember to cancel the trial before it ends.

