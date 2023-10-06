Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days graphics card deals 2023

Graphics cards probably need their own Amazon Prime Big Deal Days guide, bless ‘em. If any singular segment of PC gaming hardware has been crying out for some financial assistance, it’s GPUs, with both AMD and Nvidia having more or less abandoned low-budget designs in favour of ever more expensive 1440p and 4K engines. Many of these latest models are still very good graphics cards, but if you could get one with some money knocked off in a sale... well, it wouldn’t be the worst thing. And this list does all the searching work for you, bringing together all of the biggest deals of the Prime Big Deal Days season so far.

While there are a few last-gen GPUs here, I’ve focused it more on the newest Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series and AMD Radeon RX 7000 series. For all their high prices (outside of sales, obvs), these are still the graphics cards it makes most sense to buy in 2023, especially if you want to use DLSS 3 and its best-in-class combination of upscaling and AI frame generation. In any case, these early deals are distinct from the ones you’ll see during the main Prime Big Deal Days event on October 10th-11th, as they’re available to everyone. Come the 10th, all the best deals will become exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

That means you can either be quick, if you’re Prime-less and need to grab one of these discounted GPUs before they go, or you can be patient and see if they’re replaced by even bigger savings – assuming you have an active membership. If you don’t, but want to join the Prime Big Deal Days festivities anyway, you cooooooould always sign up for the 30-day Prime free trial. It will give you all the perks of a full membership, and you can cancel it once the event is over.

Best Prime Day graphics card deals

Prime Big Deal Days is the first major online sale I've seen that cuts prices on current-gen GPUs as much as it does on older cards. As a result, it's a good chance to upgrade if you've been put off by high RRPs. So far, there's been a nice mix of cards intended for 1080p, 1440p, and 4K monitors, and all of them have been getting better recently thanks to the enabling of new features. Nvidia RTX models can now take advantage of DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction for smoother path tracing, while all Radeon GPUs now wield FSR 3: AMD's take on frame generation.

