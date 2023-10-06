After a rare price drop, Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti has hit $370 in the US

The RTX 4060 Ti has emerged as something of a sweet spot in Nvidia's current-gen graphics card lineup, being more affordable than the RTX 4070 and above while providing better performance per pound than the 4060 below it - despite some reservations over its 8GB VRAM capacity and relatively modest gen-on-gen performance uplift compared to the RTX 3060 Ti. However, if you want access to Nvidia's DLSS 3 frame generation and 3.5 ray reconstruction features, and one of the most power-efficient cards on the market, then the 4060 Ti is definitely worth a look.

The RTX 4060 Ti normally retails for $400 or higher, but today you can pick up the Zotac Twin Edge OC model for just $370, a sweet $60 savings versus MSRP on one of the best-looking and highest-clocked 4060 Ti models.

As our RTX 4060 Ti review details, this graphics card offers a rather modereate increase in performance versus the outgoing RTX 3060 Ti, but it does come at the same price as its predecessor, so you're gaining at least in value terms.

The 4060 Ti is also enhanced with RTX 40-series exclusive features, most notably DLSS 3 frame generation which seems to perform better than its (less common) AMD equivalent, FSR 3. The 4060 Ti can also make use of DLSS 3.5 ray reconstruction, a feature that boosts RT quality substantially while also potentially unlocking a small performance benefit. That means that the RTX 4060 Ti can provide a substantially smoother experience than its predecessor in a handful of titles.

However, as we alluded to earlier, it is limited by its 8GB frame buffer, which performs well in 99% of games but is sometimes caught out - particularly by PS5 console ports, many of which have performed badly out of the gate on 8GB graphics cards before performance is restored by game patches later.

Gotta be the best-looking 4060 Ti, right? | Image credit: Zotac

This particular RTX 4060 Ti comes from Zotac, who produce reliably quick cards in my experience, with this Twin Edge OC model comes with a slight overclock to 2250MHz with a slightly longer design for better heat dissipation. The graphics card also features Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse artwork on the underside, which is a gorgeous touch for comic book fans.

Overall, a nice pickup for the money and well worth considering if you're after a 1080p or 1440 GPU upgrade!