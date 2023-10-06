Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Steam Deck accessories deals 2023

Come October 10th-11th, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days’ Steam Deck accessories deals should be snipping down the cost of some handy handheld furnishings. July’s Prime Day sales brought savings on many of the best Steam Deck accessories around, and Prime Big Deal Days is set for a repeat performance; days before the main event, there are already offers worth having on docks, cases, and microSD cards for the stalwart Deck.

Etsy obviously don't do Prime sales, but you can watch Liam (RPS in peace) and I assess some of their offbeat Steam Deck wares.

Fair warning, these early deals might not be as generous as the ones taking place across Prime Big Deal Days proper. But they do have the benefit of being available to all, while they last. Just like Prime Day, the biggest savings you’ll see during this latest Amazon event will be limited to Prime members only, so you’ll need either a valid subscription or the 30-day Prime free trial to get access to them on the 10th and 11th.

Amazon Prime 30 day free trial - free from Amazon UK and Amazon US

For now, though, there’s no shortage of cheap Steam Deck accessories that anyone can rock up and take advantage of. Read on for the best microSD, docking station, and case deals I’ve found so far, and if you’re in the market for some more desktoppy upgrades instead, you can have a read of our best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days PC gaming deals guide.

Click here to jump to a section:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best Prime Big Deal Days Steam Deck microSD card deals

A microSD card is inarguably the first and foremost Steam Deck accessory you should be securing. Even the top-spec model's 512GB SSD will run out of storage in short order, and there are many individual games that simply won't fit on the base Steam Deck's 64GB eMMC drive. A microSD card is an inexpensive fix, and judging by my testing, can usually do an impressive job of keeping up with the internal SSD on performance.

All of these will work well in the Asus ROG Ally and upcoming Lenovo Legion Go, too.

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best Prime Big Deal Days Steam Deck dock deals

The Steam Deck’s desktop mode is key to its flexibility: besides allowing it to literally work as a desktop PC, this mode is where you’ll unlock extra functionality that can benefit the default Gaming mode as well. If you want to install Battle.net or play PC Game Pass games on your Steam Deck, say, desktop mode will make it happen. And the best way of navigating desktop mode is with a mouse and keyboard, connected through a compact yet connectivity-rich docking station. Like these!

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best Prime Big Deal Days Steam Deck case deals

Valve bundle a hard case with every new (and refurbished) Steam Deck, making the need for a new one less pressing than that of a microSD card or dock. Still, the official case is a basic design, with no extra pockets or compartments, so it’s not above replacing – and there are couple of options for how you might do so.

One is to just get a more tricked-out carry case, with added capacity for bits and pieces like earbuds, the Deck’s charger, or additional microSD cards. Or, you could wrap your handheld in a form-fitting silicone case that adds protection – including while you’re actively using it – without adding much in the way of bulk.

UK deals:

US deals: