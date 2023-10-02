Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days PC gaming deals 2023

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is both too hard to say and weirdly close to the most recent Prime Day. And yet, as expected, it’s set to be stuffed senseless with computer kit; there are already dozens of offers on SSDs, gaming mice and keyboards, and laptops ahead of the main event on October 10th-11th. Also: loads more. This guide to the best early Prime Big Deal Days PC gaming deals (urgh, see?) will pick out the highlights for your consuming convenience.

The majorest of major disclaimers: these early deals aren’t yet subject to the defining rule of Prime Big Deal Days, specifically that its juciest savings will only be for Prime members. In other words, any deals on this list, right now, are available to everyone.

There are a couple of ways of looking at this distinction. If you don’t have a Prime account and have no intention of setting one up, rejoice, as these early deals represent a big chance to make mass PC hardware savings before Black Friday. However, anyone with Prime may want to hold on until the 10th, when we’re likely to see even deeper cuts.

Today’s best early Prime Big Deal Days PC gaming deals

I’ll leave it up to you whether to shop now or stand fast, though either way, rest assured that these deals have been carefully curated so that we’re only recommending the good stuff. No fake deals, no crap kit that just happens to have a money-off sticker. Also, there’s always the option for non-members to sign up for Amazon’s Prime free trial, granting access to the best Prime Big Deal Days offers for no cash up front. You can cancel the trial immediately after, too.

Onwards lies the full list, so simply scroll down for a casual browse, or hit these here shortcuts to jump to a specific section.

Best SSD and storage deals

PC games are becoming so reliant on speedy data streaming that Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, two of 2023’s fattest blockbusters, won’t even run properly on a hard drive. Arming yourself with a capacious SSD has therefore never been more valuable, and these deals include some of the finest drives in the business. Some of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck are going cheap as well.

Best gaming monitor deals

Upgrading your gaming monitor needn’t involve spending as much as you can on a 4K jumbotron. Even a single heightened spec, like a 75Hz or IPS panel, can improve how your games look compared to a dull office monitor – though the sweet spot arguably remains 1440p with a 144Hz or 165Hz panel.

Best gaming mouse deals

A good gaming mouse will last you years – and if you can get one for less cash, all the better. There are more than a few familiar faces among these deals so far, including the Logitech G502 Hero: a versatile, button-rich mouse beloved by RPS readers.

Best gaming keyboard deals

There’s a healthy mix of full size and compact keyboards on sale so far, and with a choice of switch types too. Will you go for cheap and quiet membrane keys, or the rugged reliability of a mechanical board?

Best gaming headset deals

Integrated monitor speakers are usually bad enough to make Edward W. Kellogg vibrate tunefully in his grave. Don’t make your games sound worse – get a decent gaming headset and enjoy richer, fuller, more detailed audio, along with a microphone for clearer Discord name-calling. It’s what he would have wanted.

Best graphics card deals

If you’ve read many RPS graphics card review in the past year, you might recall me whinging about prices in approximately all of them. Mercifully, Prime Big Deal Days seems to be helping out in this regard, trimming down the cost of a current-gen GPU upgrade.

Best CPU deals

Good deals on gaming CPUs aren’t as forthcoming as they are for other hardware types, but I have managed to dig up a few on recent AMD and Intel chips.

Best RAM deals

Both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM kits are going cheap at the moment. Relatively speaking, in the latter’s case, though DDR5 memory is downright essential if you’re planning to upgrade to an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU. Intel chips support both types, as things stand.

Best gaming laptop deals

As recently as Prime Day 2023 in July, most dealsified gaming laptops packed last-gen CPUs and graphics processors. The tide appears to be turning for Prime Big Deal Days, as there are more than a few discounted lappies with the latest, DLSS 3-capable RTX 40 series GPUs.

