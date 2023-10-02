If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days PC gaming deals 2023

Big deals, on days, for the UK and US

Averious PC gaming components and peripherals in an Amazon Prime Box.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is both too hard to say and weirdly close to the most recent Prime Day. And yet, as expected, it’s set to be stuffed senseless with computer kit; there are already dozens of offers on SSDs, gaming mice and keyboards, and laptops ahead of the main event on October 10th-11th. Also: loads more. This guide to the best early Prime Big Deal Days PC gaming deals (urgh, see?) will pick out the highlights for your consuming convenience.

The majorest of major disclaimers: these early deals aren’t yet subject to the defining rule of Prime Big Deal Days, specifically that its juciest savings will only be for Prime members. In other words, any deals on this list, right now, are available to everyone.

There are a couple of ways of looking at this distinction. If you don’t have a Prime account and have no intention of setting one up, rejoice, as these early deals represent a big chance to make mass PC hardware savings before Black Friday. However, anyone with Prime may want to hold on until the 10th, when we’re likely to see even deeper cuts.

Today’s best early Prime Big Deal Days PC gaming deals

WD Blue SN570 1TB - £40 (was £93)

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB microSD - £53 (was £74)

HP Omen 32c - £249 (was £375)

31.5in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Logitech G502 Hero - £35 (was £80)

Logitech G Pro X Superlight - $110 (was $160)

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless TKL - £133 (was £220)

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless - £149 (was £190)

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless - $151 (was $200)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 Aorus Master - £1196 (was £1530)

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 - $1678 (was $2050)

15.6in, 2560x1440, IPS display, Intel Core i9-12900H, 16GB RAM, RTX 3070 Ti, 1TB SSD, 2.3kg

I’ll leave it up to you whether to shop now or stand fast, though either way, rest assured that these deals have been carefully curated so that we’re only recommending the good stuff. No fake deals, no crap kit that just happens to have a money-off sticker. Also, there’s always the option for non-members to sign up for Amazon’s Prime free trial, granting access to the best Prime Big Deal Days offers for no cash up front. You can cancel the trial immediately after, too.

Onwards lies the full list, so simply scroll down for a casual browse, or hit these here shortcuts to jump to a specific section.

Various SSDs and microSD cards on a table.

Best SSD and storage deals

PC games are becoming so reliant on speedy data streaming that Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, two of 2023’s fattest blockbusters, won’t even run properly on a hard drive. Arming yourself with a capacious SSD has therefore never been more valuable, and these deals include some of the finest drives in the business. Some of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck are going cheap as well.

UK deals:

WD Blue SN570 1TB - £40 (was £93)

WD Black SN850 1TB - £87 (was £120)

Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB - £100 (was £117)

Crucial MX500 2TB - £91 (was £173)

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB microSD - £53 (was £74)

SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD - £89 (was £218)

US deals:

WD Blue SN570 250GB - $19 (was $24)

WD Black SN850 1TB - $69 (was $95)

Kingston Fury Renegade 500GB - $56 (was $80)

Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB - $74 (was $113)

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 1TB - $180 (was $160)

Samsung Pro Plus 256GB microSD - $20 (was $30)

The Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX and BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U, two of the best 4K gaming monitors, on a desk.

Best gaming monitor deals

Upgrading your gaming monitor needn’t involve spending as much as you can on a 4K jumbotron. Even a single heightened spec, like a 75Hz or IPS panel, can improve how your games look compared to a dull office monitor – though the sweet spot arguably remains 1440p with a 144Hz or 165Hz panel.

UK deals:

AOC 24B2XH - £76 (was £105)

24in, 1920x1080, 75Hz, IPS panel

HP Omen 32c - £249 (was £375)

31.5in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Samung Odyssey G7 - £449 (was £550)

32in, 2560x1440, 240Hz, QLED panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro

Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A - £690 (was £749)

28in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

US deals:

LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B - $250 (was $300)

27in, 32560x1440, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Samsung Odyssey G5 - $272 (was $320)

27in, 2560x1440, 144Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse leaning against a keyboard.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best gaming mouse deals

A good gaming mouse will last you years – and if you can get one for less cash, all the better. There are more than a few familiar faces among these deals so far, including the Logitech G502 Hero: a versatile, button-rich mouse beloved by RPS readers.

UK deals:

SteelSeries Rival 3 - £20 (was £35)

Logitech G502 Hero - £35 (was £80)

Razer Basilisk V3 - £47 (was £70)

SteelSeries Aerox 3 - £35 (was £60)

US deals:

Logitech G203 - $33 (was $40)

Razer Basilisk V3 - $50 (was $70)

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro - $65 (was $130)

Logitech G Pro X Superlight - $110 (was $160)

Three different models of mechanical gaming keyboard on a desk.

Best gaming keyboard deals

There’s a healthy mix of full size and compact keyboards on sale so far, and with a choice of switch types too. Will you go for cheap and quiet membrane keys, or the rugged reliability of a mechanical board?

UK deals:

SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL - £34 (was £50)

HyperX Alloy Core RGB - £40 (was £50)

SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL - £100 (was £135)

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless TKL - £133 (was £220)

US deals:

Razer Ornata Chroma - $50 (was $100)

HyperX Alloy Origins - $70 (was $110)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless - $73 (was $100)

Roccat Vulcan 120 - $80 (was $120)

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro gaming headset propped up against a desktop monitor.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best gaming headset deals

Integrated monitor speakers are usually bad enough to make Edward W. Kellogg vibrate tunefully in his grave. Don’t make your games sound worse – get a decent gaming headset and enjoy richer, fuller, more detailed audio, along with a microphone for clearer Discord name-calling. It’s what he would have wanted.

UK deals:

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core - £55 (was £80)

Logitech G533 - £63 (was £140)

HyperX Cloud II - £50 (was £75)

HyperX Cloud II Wireless - £100 (was £150)

Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless - £109 (was £160)

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless - £149 (was £190)

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT - £188 (was £250)

US deals:

Corsair HS65 Surround - $40 (was $70)

Razer BlackShark V2 - $70 (was $100)

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless - $151 (was $200)

Logitech G735 - $203 (was $230)

The MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card on a desk.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best graphics card deals

If you’ve read many RPS graphics card review in the past year, you might recall me whinging about prices in approximately all of them. Mercifully, Prime Big Deal Days seems to be helping out in this regard, trimming down the cost of a current-gen GPU upgrade.

UK deals:

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition - £480 (was £526)

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 2X - £530 (was £589)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 Aorus Master - £1196 (was £1530)

US deals:

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC - $285 (was $340)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Windforce OC - $550 (was $600)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming OC - $600 (was $650)

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XTX - $920 (was $1000)

An AMD Ryzen 7 7700 CPU installed in a motherboard's AM5 socket.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best CPU deals

Good deals on gaming CPUs aren’t as forthcoming as they are for other hardware types, but I have managed to dig up a few on recent AMD and Intel chips.

UK deals:

Intel Core i5-12400F - £135 (was £203)

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 - £218 (was £250)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - £264 (was £530)

Intel Core i9-13900KS - £700 (was £800)

US deals:

Intel Core i7-12700F - $215 (was $260)

Check "Apply $45 coupon" before adding to cart

Some DDR4 and DDR5 RAM modules, fanned out and held in a hand.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best RAM deals

Both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM kits are going cheap at the moment. Relatively speaking, in the latter’s case, though DDR5 memory is downright essential if you’re planning to upgrade to an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU. Intel chips support both types, as things stand.

UK deals:

Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 16GB (2x8GB) - £37 (was £50)

Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) - £60 (was £82)

Crucial DDR5 Pro 32GB (2x16GB) - £82 (was £96)

US deals:

T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 16GB (2x8GB) - $33 (was $39)

T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) - $56 (was $71)

Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) - $140 (was $153)

Cyberpunk 2077 running on an Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 gaming laptop.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best gaming laptop deals

As recently as Prime Day 2023 in July, most dealsified gaming laptops packed last-gen CPUs and graphics processors. The tide appears to be turning for Prime Big Deal Days, as there are more than a few discounted lappies with the latest, DLSS 3-capable RTX 40 series GPUs.

UK deals:

HP Omen 15 - £975 (was £1300)

15.6in, 2560x1440, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060, 512GB SSD, 2.5kg

Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX507ZU4 - £900 (was £1050)

15.6in, 1920x1080, IPS display, Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB RAM, RTX 4050, 512GB SSD, 2.2kg

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507NV - £990 (was £1100)

15.6in, 1920x1080, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060, 512GB SSD, 2.2kg

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 - £1086 (was £1300)

15.6in, 1920x1080, IPS display, Intel Core i7-12650H, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060, 1TB SSD, 2.5kg

HP Omen 17 - £1615 (was £2000)

17.in, 2560x1440, IPS display, Intel Core i7-13700HX, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060, 1TB SSD, 2.8kg

US deals:

MSI Pulse GL66 - $1280 (was $1599)

15.6in, 1920x1080, IPS display, Intel 12700H, 16GB RAM, RTX 3070, 512GB SSD, 2.3kg

MSI Stealth 15 - $1100 (was $1399)

15.6in, 1920x1080, IPS display, Intel Core i5-13420H, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060, 512GB SSD, 2.1kg

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 - $1678 (was $2050)

15.6in, 2560x1440, IPS display, Intel Core i9-12900H, 16GB RAM, RTX 3070 Ti, 1TB SSD, 2.3kg

