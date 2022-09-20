AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 series GPU reveal is coming on November 3rd

Cheekily dropping the news two hours before Nvidia’s RTX 40 series showcase, AMD senior vice president Scott Herkelman has tweeted a date for the official reveal of the RDNA 3 graphics card generation: November 3rd 2022. That’s less than two weeks before we’ll see how AMD will combat the GeForce RTX 4090 and its brethren, most likely taking the form of the Radeon RX 7000 series of GPUs.

That’s it for specifics – Herkelman says “More details to come soon” – but boy howdy gosh darn it to fuck, there are a lot of PC gaming hardware launches in the near future. Besides this RDNA 3/Radeon RX 7000 reveal and Nvidia’s GeForce Beyond event today, AMD also have their first Ryzen 7000 CPUs releasing on September 27th. Intel, too, are likely to announce their 13th Gen Raptor Lake chips sometime in the next few weeks, and even their long-delayed Arc Alchemist GPUs are seemingly gearing up for a proper worldwide launch. There literally could not be any more major announcements from the big three component makers, unless Nvidia decided to start making CPUs or something. Please, Nvidia, do not so that. I’m so busy.

As to what you can expect from the RDNA 3 event, an AMD community post from yesterday (September 19th) may provide some hints. The post focuses heavily on the “performance per watt” gains that the RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 5000 and Radeon RX 6000 GPU lineups made on their predecessors, and ends by claiming the first RDNA 3 cards will continue that trend with “an estimated >50% better” performance per watt level than the RX 6000 generation. So AMD could be relying on the inflation/cost of living angle by promising high game performance at relatively low power draw. A less generous reading, of course, could be that they’re not confident about besting Nvidia on performance alone, hence the efficiency focus; though we’ll obviously need to see some actual cards from both parties before establishing if that’s the case.

AMD are also likely to show off their upscaling tech, FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). This just recently upgraded to FSR 2.1, with FSR 2.0 still being quite new, so as long as this event is graphics-focused you can expect to see more of this Nvidia DLSS alternative.