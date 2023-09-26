AMD's RX 6700 XT is down to $309 in the US following the RX 7700 XT's release

We've already covered a few RX 6800 XT deals that have come across as a result of the recent release of the 7700 XT and 7800 XT, and now it's time to look at the slightly smaller RDNA 2 card: the RX 6700 XT.

This model is a good option for 1440p gaming and examples are now significantly cheaper than they were a few months ago, including the ever-reliable Sapphire's Pulse RX 6700 XT 12GB model. This used to go for $340, but is now available for $309 when you use code SSCW2574 at the cart at Newegg.

Looking at the RPS review of the RX 6700 XT conducted by erstwhile hardware editor Katharine, this Big Navi GPU got high marks for performance but was dinged for its $479 price point, which seemed unreasonable in 2021. Two years later, and a near-$300 price point feels a lot more reasonable, though arguably this still isn't the kind of price cut we'd have expected on a last-gen card in years gone by.

Regardless though, this is the new reality and this deal is pretty decent, as you'll be getting a solid card for rasterised gaming at 1080p or 1440p and the ability to use FSR 2 to shore up performance in more demanding titles that support AMD's upscaler. However, power efficiency, RT performance and DLSS are advantages of Nvidia's competing cards, most likely the RTX 4060 or RTX 3060 Ti at this price point, so they could be better bets if RT performance is important to you - eg playing Cyberpunk's new 2.0 update in all of its path-traced glory.

Interestingly, the RX 7600 is also available at a similar price point, and this card has the advantage of FSR 3 Frame Generation support - set to arrive relatively soon. This tech should boost visual fluidity at the expense of some additional latency, but won't be coming to a massive number of games in the short term. The RX 6700 XT enjoys better performance everywhere else though, and for most people it will be a better bet.

If you have slightly more to spend, then the RX 7800 XT is the ultimate 1440p card, supports FSR 3 and offers a noticeable boost in both RT and rasterised performance over the RX 6700 XT - but it does cost significantly more at $499. There's also the $449 RX 7700 XT, but the RX 7800 XT is 20% faster while costing 11% more, making the 7700 XT worse value by comparison.

Anyway, that's enough musings on GPU performance. Hope you found this useful and stay tuned for more tech deals and inane ramblings as they occur to me!