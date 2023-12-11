AMD's best-selling 7800X3D CPU drops to just £330 in the UK or $358 in the US

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the best value gaming CPU by a wide margin, as it manages to overpower the Intel Core i9 14900K regularly while costing nearly half the price. Perhaps it's unsurprising then that a major German PC retailer recorded the 7800X3D as massively outselling any other processor on the market as of late.

As of today, the best prices available in the UK and US are at Overclockers (£330) and Amazon ($358). Both retailers offer the CPU with a free copy of the truly stunning Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game.

When benchmarking the 7800X3D for Eurogamer's review efforts, I found it was surprisingly faster on average in games than even the Core i9 14900K and Ryzen 9 7950X3D, two significantly more expensive CPUs. That's thanks to a simpler eight-core design, without the performance/efficiency split of Intel's higher-end chips or the frequency/cache split of AMD's higher-end X3D designs. This means that there's no additional software element needed to assign gaming threads to the correct cores; every core is the same here, with that extra v-cache throughout, so performance is always maximised.

The 7800X3D seems likely to remain a popular choice for months to come for gaming PCs across a wide range of budgets, so if you'd like to pick one up this seems like a good time!