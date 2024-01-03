An award-winning dual-chamber PC case is down to a historic UK price

Montech's King 95 Pro was chosen as TechPowerUp's runner-up PC case of the year, and now it's discounted to a historic low in the UK: £114, a solid price for a full-size dual-chamber design with six RGB fans included, tonnes of useful features and excellent thermal performance.

That deal price is for the blue version, but the white version (shown below) is also relatively affordable at £125 if you'd prefer a trendy gleaming design.

Like many of 2023's best cases, the King 95 Pro sports a dual-chamber design, meaning the case is a little wider than its antecedents but provides a completely separate chamber for your PSU, SSDs, fan controllers (a 10-port unit is provided!) and other doodads. This has thermal advantages, but also just provides a clean look and makes cable management significantly easier.

The 95 Pro distinguishes itself by being quite affordable, by being available in multiple colours (as seen above) and with its curved glass design. The case also ships with some useful extras, including a ventilated alternative front panel that trades aesthetics for better cooling performance.

No matter which colour you choose, you're getting an extremely capable case at a reasonable price - so do consider it if you're planning your next PC build!