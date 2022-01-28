Want to know the Apex Legends Season 12 release date? With the tropical-themed Season 11: Escape set to end very soon, many are wondering what’s to come in Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance. The Season 12 release date is coming and we’ve already got a trailer showcasing the new legend, Mad Maggie, and her wrecking-ball ability.

Below, we’ve got everything you need to know about Apex Legends Season 12, including the Season 12 release date, details on Mad Maggie, and more.

When is the Apex Legends Season 12 release date?

Apex Legends Season 12 starts on February 8th 2022. As we get closer to launch, we should see a more precise countdown in-game that will reveal the exact Season 12 launch time. We’ll update this guide as soon as we know more, but make sure to keep an eye out on the official Apex Legends Twitter account to find all of the latest news.

What to expect in Apex Legends Season 12: Mad Maggie, Olympus, and Control

A new season means a new Legend, and Mad Maggie is ready to cause some mayhem when she finally debuts as a playable character in Season 12. While we don’t have a lot of details on the new legend just yet, we recently got a brief look at her potential abilities in the Defiance launch trailer, which shows Maggie using a range of fiery gadgets and a particularly destructive wrecking ball. The Season 12 gameplay trailer is set to debut on January 31st, which should break down each of her abilities and provide a much clearer idea of Mad Maggie’s playstyle.

You can also expect to see the return of Olympus, which previously dropped from the rotation in Season 11. Olympus should receive some interesting changes, as the launch trailer shows Duardo Silva, a big-wig CEO and father of another playable Legend, Octane, activating a device that teleports the floating city. As Olympus shifts to a new location, debris starts raining down from above, signalling dangerous times ahead for the futuristic city. While the full extent of this destruction has yet to be seen, it’s clear that Olympus will look quite different when we get to hop back in during Season 12.

Of course, Season 12 will also bring a new Battle Pass, loaded with plenty of skins, banners, XP boosts, and Apex Coins to spend in the store. If you’re looking for new ways to play, a new limited-time 9v9 mode called Control will also launch with Season 12. Control allows players to select loadouts before dropping into a smaller map in a domination-style team mode, in which you’ll battle it out to capture zones with infinite respawns. Control will arrive on February 8th with the Season 12 update and run for a total of 3 weeks, before it leaves on March 1st. If you want to get a headstart and plan some loadouts, check out our tier list of the best guns in Apex Legends.

That’s everything you need to know about Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance. If you want to prepare for the new season, make sure you’re up to date on the best Legends with our Apex Legends characters tier list. If you’re new to Apex and just joining the community, take a look at our beginners tips and tricks so that you can climb the ranks in Season 12.