Best Apex Legends characters [Season 9]: Legend tier list for Arena and Battle Royale

The characters roster in Apex Legends has grown enormously over the game's lifetime, both in size and in how balanced they all have become. But there will always be a few Legends that rise to the very top each season.

This guide will walk you through all the Apex Legends characters on offer as of Season 9 and each of their abilities. We'll also reveal our tier list of the best Apex Legends characters right now, both for Battle Royale and the 3v3 Arena mode.

Best Apex Legends characters tier list

All 17 of the Apex Legends characters in Season 9 are surprisingly well-balanced, but there's always a meta that emerges over time after every patch or Season. Below are my current rankings for the best characters in Apex Legends for Season 9 in Battle Royale.

Best Apex Legends characters tier list for Season 9:

S-Tier : Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Octane, Wraith

: Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Octane, Wraith A-Tier : Bangalore, Horizon, Pathfinder, Revenant, Valkyrie

: Bangalore, Horizon, Pathfinder, Revenant, Valkyrie B-Tier : Crypto, Loba, Lifeline, Rampart

: Crypto, Loba, Lifeline, Rampart C-Tier: Caustic, Fuse, Mirage, Wattson

It's hard to pick a winner out of the top four, but I'd say the best Apex Legends character in Season 9 is Wraith. Now that Low Profile has been removed, there's really no downside to Wraith as long as you don't use her abilities at the wrong moments.

However, any of the four S-Tier Legends is a contender to the throne. Besides Horizon, Octane was probably the strongest Legend in Season 8 and his Season 9 nerf has done virtually nothing to quash his dominance. He is also a key part of the tremendously powerful Octane-Revenant push meta that has evolved over the last couple of seasons, and it doesn't look like that's going away either. And of course, Bloodhound's scans and Gibraltar's Dome of Protection are life-saving, game-changing abilities at every level of play.

Best Apex Legends characters for Arena mode

If you compare the Legend meta between Battle Royale and Season 9's Arena mode, you'll notice some key differences. It's no surprise, since many Legends excel in areas outside of direct combat, and their power is likely to be limited in Arena mode. You also have to take into account the prices of each ability and whether they're worth the cost.

Here's my tier list for the best Apex Legends characters to use in Arena mode:

S-Tier : Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Rampart, Wraith

: Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Rampart, Wraith A-Tier : Bangalore, Loba, Octane, Pathfinder, Valkyrie

: Bangalore, Loba, Octane, Pathfinder, Valkyrie B-Tier : Caustic, Crypto, Horizon, Revenant

: Caustic, Crypto, Horizon, Revenant C-Tier: Fuse, Mirage, Wattson

I'll just point out some key differences between this tier list and the Battle Royale tier list. First up: Rampart is suddenly extremely powerful, because she can use her Amped Cover for safe peeks, which is all the more powerful in a game mode where healing is limited and every point of damage counts.

There's also rather unexpected viability in Loba's Ultimate, which can be used to steal healing items from the map at the start of each round, so she can supply her team with free heals; and also Lifeline, who can call down her Care Package to supply her team with new weapons for less cost than purchasing the weapons yourself.

Best Apex Legends characters for beginners

Some of the best Apex Legends characters aren't particularly beginner-friendly. It takes a good player to make the most of Wraith's abilities, for example - and the same is true of Gibraltar, Rampart, and Bangalore. That's right - don't believe the people who say Bangalore is beginner-friendly. She isn't.

Some of the best characters for new players to learn are Bloodhound, Lifeline, Loba, and Octane. Each of these characters give you very strong abilities to help out your teammates while also keeping yourself alive; and while there are hidden depths to each skillset, a newcomer can get to grips with these abilities faster than with many others in the game.

Now we'll walk you through each of the 17 characters in Apex Legends Season 9, and the abilities at their disposal.

Valkyrie (Apex Legends new character)

Valkyrie is Season 9's addition to the Apex Legends characters roster, and she brings some truly special abilities to the game - not least of which is the ability to fly around with her custom Jetpack. Her skillset allows her to rival Octane as the prime pusher and third-partyer in Apex Legends.

Valkyrie's VTOL Jetpack Passive allows her to fly in the air for a short time, though she cannot fire her weapons while flying, so it's definitely a repositioning tool first and foremost. However, her Tactical Cluster Missile gives her startling offensive pushing power thanks to the missiles' stunning and slowing potential. And her Ultimate is very strong for repositioning the whole team and getting a lay of the land - as long as you're not interrupted while preparing for takeoff.

Head over to our Apex Legends Valkyrie page for details on each of her abilities. This Legend is one to watch out for, trust me.

Valkyrie abilities:

Passive: VTOL Jets - Use your jetpack to reposition or reach high places. You have limited fuel and cannot use weapons while flying.

Tactical: Missile Swarm - Fire a swarm of mini-rockets which damage and disorient the enemy.

Ultimate: Skyward Dive - Take to the skies to reposition a long distance across the map. Your squadmates can join in.

Fuse

Fuse was Season 8's addition to the Apex Legends characters roster, and the playerbase is still getting to grips with the possibilities of his explosive toolkit. His greatest strength by far is his Passive, which gives him the ability to hold more grenades and fire them further and more accurately. Sticking enemies with Arc Stars is so, so much easier with Fuse, and can completely turn around a fight.

His Tactical and Ultimate abilities are both damage-dealers meant for harrassing the enemy and blocking good positions, but even after Season 9 gave Fuse two charges of his Knuckle Cluster, both abilities are still a little undertuned at the moment, and I find it's often best to just kill your enemies the old fashioned way. A sub-par Legend for the time being, but still well worth learning and understanding his abilities as he does have a couple of tricks up his sleeve. Find out more with our Apex Legends Fuse page.

Fuse abilities:

Passive: Grenadier - Stack an extra grenade per inventory slot. Fire grenades farther, faster, and more accurately.

Tactical: Knuckle Cluster - Launch a cluster bomb that continuously expels airburst explosives on impact.

Ultimate: The Motherlode - Launch a bombardment that encircles a traget area in a wall of flame.

Bangalore

Bangalore is and always will be a very well-rounded Legend. Her Passive gives her a boost of speed when she's under fire, which can help you avoid significant damage and find cover if you're out in the open.

Meanwhile, her Smoke Canisters have a very high skill ceiling and can save your life - as long as your enemy doesn't have a Digital Threat optic on their weapon, or a Bloodhound to scan through the smoke - and her Ultimate is great for zoning large areas around you and delivering punishing damage to enemy teams that don't react quickly. Check out our Apex Legends Bangalore page for tips and tricks on mastering this Legend.

Bangalore abilities:

Passive: Double Time - Taking fire while sprinting makes you move faster for a brief time.

Tactical: Smoke Launcher - Fire a high velocity smoke canister that explodes into a smoke wall on impact.

Ultimate: Rolling Thunder - Call in an artillery strike that slowly creeps across the landscape.

Bloodhound

Bloodhound is the very best scout in Apex Legends in my opinion. Their Tactical ability is a long-range conical scan which highlights enemies through walls and tracks them for a short while, lending your team tremendous knowledge which can let you make the best possible decisions.

Bloodhound also has a great mobility option in their Ultimate, which gives them increased speed for a while, and turns the world greyscale and enemies red, making it easier to see threats. Overall, a fantastically powerful and very popular Legend with unparalleled enemy positional awareness when it counts. Learn more with our detailed Apex Legends Bloodhound page.

Bloodhound abilities:

Passive: Tracker - Foes leave behind clues for you to find.

Tactical: Eye of the Allfather - Briefly reveal enemies, traps, and clues through all structures in front of you.

Ultimate: Beast of the Hunt - Transform into the ultimate hunter. Enhances your senses, allowing you to see cold tracks and move faster. Knockdowns extend duration.

Additional traits: Recon - Scanning Survey Beacons reveals the next circle's location.

Caustic

Caustic is one of the most unpleasant Legends to go up against in a confined area (anywhere indoors, basically). His abilities all revolve around the use of Nox Gas, a powerful poison which delivers high damage over time to enemies within the area of effect.

His toolkit is built around fortifying positions, much like Wattson. But unlike Wattson, Caustic is also Fortified himself, giving him increased tankiness which somewhat offsets the disadvantage of his large hitbox. Learn how to play Caustic effectively with our Apex Legends Caustic page.

Caustic abilities:

Passive: Nox Vision - you gain threat vision on enemies moving through your gas.

Tactical: Nox Gas Trap - Place up to 6 canisters that release deadly Nox gas when shot or triggered by enemies.

Ultimate: Nox Gas Grenade - Blanket a large area in Nox gas.

Additional traits: Fortified - Incoming damage reduced by 15%. Not slowed by bullets.

Crypto

Crypto is a wonderfully unique take on the recon/scout Legend skillset. His abilities revolve around his Tactical, which allows him to send out and directly pilot a drone that highlights enemies for the entire team. From this drone he can also initiate with his Ultimate, which detonates a shield-destroying EMP in a large area around the drone's location.

The major downside to Crypto (and the reason I favour Bloodhound, particularly for smaller teams) is that while piloting the drone, Crypto himself is out of action and unable to help in a firefight. But if you can juggle the responsibilities of Crypto and his drone correctly, he can become a powerful force on the battlefield. To help you with this, we've prepared an in-depth Apex Legends Crypto page.

Crypto abilities:

Passive: Neurolink - Crypto and his teammates see what his Surveillance Drone detects up to a 30m distance.

Tactical: Surveillance Drone - Deploy an aerial camera drone. 40 second cooldown if destroyed.

Ultimate: Drone EMP - Charge up an EMP from your drone. The blast deals 50 shield damage, slows players, and destroys traps.

Additional traits: Recon - Scanning Survey Beacons reveals the next circle's location.

Gibraltar

Gibraltar has one of the highest win rates in Apex Legends, and it's not difficult to see why. He is, after all, the tankiest Legend in the game thanks to his Fortified trait and Gun Shield Passive ability.

His Tactical and Ultimate may look like opposites (defensive vs offensive), but they're actually both extremely powerful tools for controlling the battleground and saving yourself from third parties and flank attacks. To learn more, consult our Apex Legends Gibraltar page.

Gibraltar abilities:

Passive: Gun Shield - Aiming down sights deploys a gun shield that blocks incoming fire.

Tactical: Dome of Protection - Blocks incoming and outgoing attacks.

Ultimate: Call in a concentrated mortar strike on a position you mark with smoke.

Additional traits: Fortified - Incoming damage reduced by 15%. Not slowed by bullets.

Horizon

Horizon was the best Legend in the game in Season 8. Her Passive feels nice to use, and her Black Hole can be situationally excellent for disrupting the enemy team's plans - but the real reason for her dominance was her Gravity Lift, which allowed her to strafe at high speed in the air and fire down at enemies with perfect accuracy.

With Season 9, Horizon's Gravity Lift has been significantly nerfed so that it cannot be so easily abused. But she's still a formidable character with a great vertical team repositioning ability and a powerful combo in following up her Ultimate with grenade spam. For more tips and tricks with this Legend, check out our Apex Legends Horizon page

Horizon abilities:

Passive: Spacewalk - Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon's custom spacesuit.

Tactical: Gravity Lift - Reverses the flow of gravity, lifting players upwards and boosting them outwards when they exit.

Ultimate: Black Hole - deploy NEWT to create a micro black hole that pulls players in towards it.

Lifeline

Lifeline experienced a fairly significant rework with Season 9. Gone are the days of the revive shield protecting teammates, but instead she has the ability to revive both downed squadmates at once, and continue to move and fight while doing so. Her Care Package Ultimate ability has been buffed recently too, supplying the team with three guaranteed upgrades to their kit (both gear and attachments).

Overall though, given how incredibly powerful her revive shield once was, I'd consider this a slight nerf to Lifeline's skillset - albeit one which makes her more enjoyable to play with and against. She's still a very literal life-saver in the right hands, and well worth playing. If you need help learning this Legend, check out our Apex Legends Lifeline page.

Lifeline abilities:

Passive: Combat Revive - Deploy D.O.C. to revive teammates. D.O.C. will deploy a shield and revive Lifeline's teammate, leaving Lifeline free to defend.

Tactical: D.O.C. Heal Drone - the Drone Of Compassion (DOC) automatically heals those near it over time.

Ultimate: Care Package - Call in a droppod full of high quality defensive gear.

Loba

Loba may not have the greatest pick or win rate overall, but she's become my favourite character in Apex Legends. Her Passive allows her to see loot through walls in a large area around her, which makes for very efficient early-game looting, and her Ultimate is an absolute game-changer, providing practically unlimited supplies of ammo for the entire team, as well as a safe space from which to pick up all the best loot nearby.

Loba's Tactical is a quick repositioning tool that received a nice buff in Season 9 which removes the slow-down associated with using it; but the ability is still quite hard to use effectively because it's so overt. But it is still a very powerful distancing or distance-closing tool in many situations. Learn more about all her abilities with our Apex Legends Loba page.

Loba abilities:

Passive: Eye for Quality - Nearby epic and legendary loot can be seen through walls. The range is the same as Black Market Boutique.

Tactical: Burglar's Best Friend - Teleport to hard-to-reach places or escape trouble quickly by throwing your jump drive bracelet.

Ultimate: Black Market Boutique - Place a portable device that allows you to teleport nearby loot to your inventory. Each friendly or enemy Legend can take up to two items.

Mirage

Mirage is the trickiest Apex Legends character by far, and since Season 7 his decoys have never been more convincing. With his Tactical he has a short-cooldown decoy which copies his moves exactly, and if an enemy shoots the decoy instead of the real Mirage, then that enemy's location is revealed to Mirage's entire team.

His Ultimate is even stronger, sending decoys out in all directions which again mirror his movements, disorienting a team in close quarters and cloaking Mirage, giving him time to escape a near inescapable situation. Overall, he's still very far from the strongest Legend once you reach a certain level of play, but one of the most frustrating to try to finish off. Master this trickster with the help of our Apex Legends Mirage page.

Mirage abilities:

Passive: Now You See Me... - Automatically cloak when using Respawn Beacons and reviving teammates.

Tactical: Psyche Out - Send out a holographic decoy to confuse the enemy. You can control the decoy.

Ultimate: Life of the Party - Mirage deploys a team of controllable decoys to distract enemies.

Octane

Octane has near-unrivalled mobility. His Stim Tactical is an endlessly spammable speed boost at the cost of some health, which is quickly regenerated thanks to Octane's Passive health regeneration effect. His Ultimate, Launch Pad, is one of the shortest-cooldown team repositioning tools available, and offers everyone who bounces on it a double-jump to gain some serious distance.

Octane is a great Legend for all those who like to constantly appear in a different place every time they show their face to an enemy team. For tips on mastering this high-win-rate Legend, check out our Apex Legends Octane page.

Octane abilities:

Passive: Swift Mend - While not taking damage, Octane restores health over time.

Tactical: Stim - Increase walk speed by 30% and sprint speed by 40% for 6 seconds. Costs Health to use. Reduction to slows while active.

Ultimate: Launch Pad - Deployable jump pad that catapults users through the air. Users can press jump in midair to double jump.

Pathfinder

Pathfinder is my least favourite Legend to play against, because his hitbox makes him so damn difficult to land shots on - even after the hitbox size was increased for Season 7. Add to this Pathfinder's Grappling Hook Tactical, which skilled players can use to launch themselves at high speeds, and it can be extremely difficult to pin down a Pathfinder long enough to finish them.

Add to that a powerful team repositioning tool in Pathfinder's Ultimate, and you've got a strong Legend, no question. For more tips on playing as everyone's favourite robot Legend, take a look at our Apex Legends Pathfinder page.

Pathfinder abilities:

Passive: Insider Knowledge - Scan a survey beacon to reduce the cooldown of Zipline Gun.

Tactical: Grappling Hook - Grapple to get to out-of-reach places quickly.

Ultimate: Zipline Gun - Creates a zipline for everyone to use.

Additional traits: Recon - Scanning Survey Beacons reveals the next circle's location.

Rampart

I've done a 180 on Rampart since she first appeared in the characters roster. I can't say she's the most popular or successful Legend, but I do now think that might just be because so few people know how to truly use her abilities.

Rampart's Amped Cover can be used to fortify any position in a matter of seconds, lending a defensive and offensive advantage to the entire team. And her Ultimate has never been stronger - a minigun that melts enemies if they're caught in the wrong position, and can be used from the safety of her Amped Cover. Learn how to master this surprisingly effective Legend with our Apex Legends Rampart page.

Rampart abilities:

Passive: Modded Loader - Increased magazine capacity and faster reloads when using LMGs and the Minigun.

Tactical: Amped Cover - Build a crouch-cover wall, which deploys a full-cover amped wall that blocks incoming shots and amps outgoing shots (Max: 5).

Ultimate: Emplaced Minigun "Sheila" - Place a mounted machine gun that anyone can use. High ammo capacity, long reload time (Max: 3).

Revenant

Revenant on his own is far from the strongest Legend. His Passive is undertuned and a bit of a nothing ability, and his Tactical, while situationally useful, is not nearly as significant in a fight as many other Legends' abilities. But combine his Ultimate with some strong pushing potential, and he dominates at every level of play.

Revenant's Ultimate essentially provides the entire team with a free push on an enemy team. Once you "die", you teleport back to the safety of your totem, with only 50% of your health lost at the maximum. There's an extremely potent synergy between Revenant's Death Totem and Octane's Launch Pad in the higher tiers of ranked play, because you can very quickly get back into the fight once you've teleported back to your Totem. So Revenant is a force to be reckoned with, particularly if you use the tips in our Apex Legends Revenant page.

Revenant abilities:

Passive: Stalker - You crouch walk faster and can climb walls higher.

Tactical: Silence - Throw a device that deals damage and disables enemy abilities for 20 seconds.

Ultimate: Death Totem - Drop a totem that protects users from death. Instead of getting killed or downed, you will return to the totem. Armor is deactivated during Death Protection.

Wattson

Wattson is the ultimate turtler. She excels at fortifying a location, particularly an indoor location, thanks to her flexible and highly dangerous electrical fences which damage and slow enemies that pass through them. Her Interception Pylon also provides protection against incoming thrown projectiles, and is by far the strongest counter to Apex Legends's grenade spam meta.

Wattson offers no tool for taking out teams quickly, nor does she have any mobility. But for those who want to focus on defence, there's no one better for the role - particularly when combined with Caustic's Nox Gas Traps. Master Wattson with our Apex Legends Wattson page.

Wattson abilities:

Passive: Spark of Genius - Ultimate Accelerants fully charge Wattson's ultimate. Wattson can carry more Ultimate Accelerants. Wattson also regenerates 1 Shield HP per second outside of combat.

Tactical: Perimeter Security - Create electrified fences by connecting nodes. Fences damage and slow enemies.

Ultimate: Interception Pylon - Place an electrified pylon that destroys incoming ordnance and repairs damaged shields. Standing near Pylons boosts Wattson's tactical recharge rate (Max: 3).

Wraith

Wraith has always been one of the strongest Legends in the game. Her Tactical is great for repositioning and her Ultimate is a potentially game-saving mobility tool that can be used by the whole team. She has an extremely high skill ceiling, and her Passive also gives you a very helpful warning whenever you're being aimed at.

But the strongest thing about playing as Wraith is her slender frame and small hitbox, which combines with Respawn's decision to remove Low Profile for Season 9 to make Wraith very powerful indeed. She's a real terror to try and pin down on the battlefield. Learn more about her with our Apex Legends Wraith page.

Wraith abilities:

Passive: Voices from the Void - You hear a voice when danger approaches. As far as you can tell, it's on your side.

Tactical: Into the Void - Reposition quickly through the safety of the 'void' space, avoiding all damage.

Ultimate: Dimensional Rift - Link 2 locations with portals for 60 seconds.

That's all 17 of the Apex Legends characters covered, along with our thoughts on the current best Legends in the game. So, now that you have the perfect Legend, why not take a look at our Apex Legends loadout page to figure out the perfect weapon combination to complement them?