Apex Legends Season 13 lands in May along with new character Newcastle

Season 13 of Apex Legends is arriving May 10th and there’s yet another new Legend entering the Apex Games: Newcastle. Newcastle is a defensive character with many, many shields, and who vibes a little like RoboCop crossed with Dead Space’s Isaac Clarke. Season 13, dubbed 'Saviors', also introduces some beastly changes to the huge Storm Point map that have been teased over the past few weeks on the Apex Legends Twitter.

There’s a very good reason why this trailer spends so much time concentrating on starting Legend Bangalore. Some kind of giant enemy crustacean with a weak point on its back attacks the Apex crew during her leaving party – she’s retiring from the games to try to track down her family. After the big bad is defeated and a few brain cells have fired together, Bangalore removes her replacement Newcastle’s helmet to find out he’s her missing brother, Jackson. Guess she’ll be staying in the games after all then.

Newcastle’s portrayed by actor Gabe Kunda, who you might be familiar with from Valorant as the similarly robotic-looking KAY/O or Call Of Duty: Warzone's Owethu ‘Jackal’ Mabuza. According to the Apex backstory, Newcastle was meant to enter in Season 4 but lost out to the hulking Forge. Things didn't go so well for Forge, so Revenant took his spot instead.

Apex Legends is free-to-play on Steam and Origin, where Newcastle will be unlockable for 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins. Keep checking in with our Apex Legends character tier list for updated tips on who to pick for your main.