Armored Core 6: How to reload your weapon

Want to know how to manually reload in Armored Core 6? You may have already discovered that Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon is a very chaotic game. At any given moment you're likely either unleashing or withstanding a nation's supply of explosive ordnance and ammunition. So it's no surprise that it can end up being quite difficult to keep track of your current ammo reserves and magazine capacities.

We're here to make things a little easier with our guide on how to manually reload in Armored Core 6. Yes, manual reloads are a thing, even though there's no reload key in the control settings. Read on to find out how to reload at a moment's notice in Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon.

How to reload in Armored Core 6

To manually reload your weapon in Armored Core 6, hold down "Y" and tap the button of the weapon you want to reload. This will immediately start a manual reload if it is a magazine-based gun.

"Y" is the default button on the Xbox Controller for the Shift Control action in Armored Core 6. You can change which button this is assigned to in the game settings. Here are the default options on the different input devices:

Xbox Controller: "Y" + chosen weapon

"Y" + chosen weapon PlayStation Controller: "Triangle" + chosen weapon

"Triangle" + chosen weapon Keyboard: "R" + chosen weapon

Manually reloading costs you nothing; you don't lose any ammunition on a partial reload. So you should take advantage of the ability to do a manual reload on any partially empty weapon magazine whenever you're out of danger or about to head into a difficult fight. It's all too easy to forget that you only had one or two shots left in your magazine as you begin one of Armored Core 6's signature boss battles, and forgetting can put you on the backfoot early on. Try to train yourself to manually reload whenever you finish a fight so that you are always ready for the next engagement.

That's all there is to the simple matter of how to reload your weapons in Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon. XXX