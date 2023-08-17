When does Armored Core 6 come out on PC and consoles? You must surely have been hiding under a rock if you haven't heard about Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon, From Software's first game since the monumentally successful Elden Ring, and the first new Armored Core game in over a decade. Everything we've seen so far of the numbingly fast, blisteringly challenging mech-em-up has been very strong indeed. But when can we get our hands on it?

Thankfully FromSoft have now announced the exact release time for Armored Core 6 depending on your region. So read on to find out exactly what time Armored Core 6 will release in your region on both PC and console, along with details on preload dates and download sizes.

Armored Core 6 release time

The Armored Core 6 release time on PC is 10pm UTC on Thursday 24th August. If you're on console, then the Armored Core 6 release time is midnight in your region on Friday 25th August. It's a bit confusing that the PC release time is based on one timezone while the console release time is per region, but to make things easier, we've laid out the exact times per region below.

Here is the exact Armored Core 6 release time on PC:

US West: 3pm PDT (Thursday 24th)

3pm PDT (Thursday 24th) US East: 6pm EDT (Thursday 24th)

6pm EDT (Thursday 24th) UK: 11pm BST (Thursday 24th)

11pm BST (Thursday 24th) Europe: 12am CEST (Friday 25th)

12am CEST (Friday 25th) South Korea: 7am KST (Friday 25th)

7am KST (Friday 25th) Australia: 8am AEST (Friday 25th)

If your timezone isn't listed above, you can use this handy timezone converter and change the right-hand dropdown menu to your home city or local timezone.

Because of the difference in how the console and PC releases are being rolled out, some regions may get access first on console and then on PC, while for other regions it will be the opposite. Here in the UK we'll get the PC release an hour ahead of the console release, while over in Sydney, Australia, you'll get the console release a full 8 hours before the PC release. Bit strange, but there you have it.

Armored Core 6 preload time

From Software has confirmed that you can preload Armored Core 6 from Wednesday 23rd August. But be aware that you'll only be able to start preloading Armored Core 6 if you've preordered the game.

The exact download size for Armored Core 6 depends on your platform:

PC: 60.28 GB

60.28 GB PS5: 43.34 GB

43.34 GB PS4: 55.67 GB

55.67 GB Xbox Series X|S: 53.28 GB

53.28 GB Xbox One: 35.57 GB

Now you know exactly how many days, hours, and minutes left to wait before you can start carving your way through Rubicon III as an unstoppable mech. If you want to know more about what to expect from From Software's latest game, check out our guide on everything we know about Armored Core 6.