Elden Ring and Sekiro's excellent co-op mod maker is now making one for Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon is already pretty damn cool as is, what with the giant mechs zooming about and making things go boom. But now imagine two (or more) mecha-besties zooming about and making things go boom together. Cooperatively. That’s what one upcoming Armored Core 6 mod aims to enable, and it’s coming from the modder who brilliantly implemented co-op in both Elden Ring and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Modder LukeYui recently released a short clip to demonstrate what two-player co-op would look like in the game’s “Attack The Watchpoint” mission. Tag-teaming various metal giants seems exciting enough, but in the YouTube description, the modder reveals that the full release will support up to six players with one host and five guests, just in case the vanilla version didn’t have enough missile barrages for you.

Elsewhere, LukeYui says the mod will feature level scaling, even though it’s not present in its current alpha build. “The host will be able to adjust the difficulty per additional player,” they write. “All missions are playable in co-op and your party persists between missions, meaning you don’t have to keep reconnecting. The host chooses the mission.”

There’s no word on when the Armored Core 6 co-op mod will be ready for flight just yet, but you'll be able to find it on LukeYui’s NexusMods page when it’s done. LukeYui’s previous co-op mods for fellow Fromsoft slashers Elden Ring and Sekiro are also still up on that page, which should make hammering through both games a little less intimidating. Or you can just mod janky Armored Cores into The Lands Between while you wait. It won’t make the game any easier, but seeing a stiff, awkward robo-chap standing next to an unkept mountain giant might just take the edge off.

Our Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon review said FromSoft's latest was a “frequently brilliant action game that makes the most of its mechs, but also curiously at odds with itself and a little overstuffed.” I quite enjoyed its dreary loneliness at times - when my eyeballs weren’t fixating on the explosions like a child watching Gundam for the first time - but surely a few more mechs couldn’t hurt, right?