Elden Ring Seamless Co-Op mod lets you play the entire game with a friend

Elden Ring is too intimidating for a coward like me, but that only makes the idea of playing it with mates more appealing. The Elden Ring Seamless Co-Op mod enables just that: the ability to team up with a friend, ride your weird horses, and go muck up some bosses together. It's out now in early beta.

Check out this video of it in action:

Seamless Co-Op does what it says: allows you to play the entirety of Elden Ring in co-op with almost no restrictions. It's effectively an expansion of the game's existing summoning system, which lets you spawn a pal for a short session in a particular zone and sends them home again after a boss is defeated or an area cleared. With this mod, they're never sent home, and they can enter any zone.

Your progress is shared, so defeating a boss with a co-op pal will mean that boss is defeated in both of your worlds when you resume playing alone. One of the only restrictions is that regular summons won't work while in co-op with another player, but if you want to PvP against one another there's an inventory item that lets you turn that on.

It's remarkable stuff, and looks a lot of fun in the video above, though the mod's creator LukeYui warns that the mod "is currently in an early beta state, so you are very likely to experience bugs." If that doesn't put you off, you can download it now and find install instructions and other details over at its Nexus Mods page.

