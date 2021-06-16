Armoured Commander II is a roguelike about tanks, but good

Armoured Commander II is a roguelike about tanks, but goodShelling round the mountain as she shells
Tanks are usually a boring, one note interruption to the exciting infantry shootytimes I was having.
Armoured Commander II, however, is fun. How dare it.
Read the rest of this article by joining the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program
Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.See more information