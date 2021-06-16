If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

1

Armoured Commander II is a roguelike about tanks, but good

Shelling round the mountain as she shells
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on
A screenshot of the ASCII interface for Armoured Commander 2, showing a battlefield from above and a lot of texty UI.

Tanks are usually a boring, one note interruption to the exciting infantry shootytimes I was having.

Armoured Commander II, however, is fun. How dare it.

Read the rest of this article by joining the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More Features

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch