Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Odyssey will crossover in free new missions tomorrow

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting a second year of updates, and alongside a major new expansion comes two crossover missions in which Valhalla's Eivor will meet Assassin's Creed Odyssey protagonist Kassandra. The missions will be available for free tomorrow, with one available in each game.

Here's the trailer:

In Valhalla, the mission is "A Fated Encounter", and you can access it if you've reached Settlement level 4 and have completed the quest "A Wise Friend." In Odyssey, the mission is "Those Who Are Treasured", the mission is available after the end of Chapter 1 via a quest giver at Sami's Port on Kephallonia Island.

How can two protagonists separated by a thousand years of history meet? Because it's a science fiction videogame and occasionally dabbles in mythology, that's why. There is a story justification for it, however, and Ubisoft point out that the Assassin's Creed Odyssey quest will contain spoilers for the end of that game if you haven't finished it yet.

Perhaps most interesting is that these two missions are being branded as "Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories", with some hints that it won't be the last time two of the series' protagonists collide.

It also brings us one step closer to Katharine's dream: a time-travelling gal pal TV show starring Eivor, Kassandra and Syndicate's Evie Frye.

