In-game ads in certain Assassin's Creed titles are "the result of a technical error", Ubisoft say

And apparently they've all been fixed

An in-game advert resulting from a technical error in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, showing a Black Friday discount for AC: Mirage
Image credit: Ubisoft/triddell24
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar
News by Edwin Evans-Thirlwell News Editor
Published on

Earlier this week reports surfaced of players encountering in-game pop-up adverts for this year's Assassin's Creed: Mirage, while innocently trying to open the map screen in Ubisoft's older open world stabathon Assassin's Creed: Odyssey.

Here's one we found on Reddit, which was uploaded on Wednesday. A few users in the associated thread are reporting similar pop-ups in Assassin's Creed: Origins and Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.

Just got an in-game advertisement when I tried to go to the map
byu/triddell24 inxboxone

Is this the first, teetering snowball that unleashes an avalanche of mobile-style in-game advertising for Ubisoft's blockbuster gameworlds? Will I have to listen to a Nestlé jingle whenever I hack a radio tower in the next Far Cry? Short answer: no. Longer answer, as shared with RPS this morning by an Ubisoft representative: "We have been made aware that some players encountered pop-up ads while playing certain Assassin's Creed titles yesterday. This was the result of a technical error that we addressed as soon as we learned of the issue."

Big publishers such as Ubisoft have experimented with adding in-game ads to their games in the past, not always for the worst. 2K Games tried it with unskippable loading screenvideos in NBA 2019. Football Manager offered free matchside billboard space to mental health charities in 2020. In the latter case, the ads are both for a good cause and consistent with the game's representation of virtual soccer. Pop-up Black Friday discounts during the heyday of the Peloponnesian War? Less convincing.

This isn't the first time Odyssey has experienced such a technical issue. It happened in 2019, as reported by Kotaku. An Ubisoft representative told the site back then that "it was a bug and has been fixed."

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

PS4, Xbox One, PC

About the Author
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

News Editor

Clapped-out Soul Reaver enthusiast with dubious academic backstory who obsesses over dropped diary pages in horror games. Games journalist since 2008. From Yorkshire originally but sounds like he's from Rivendell.

