Babylon’s Fall is not "in danger" according to a statement on Twitter

PlatinumGames want you to know that Babylon’s Fall is, quote, not "in danger." In fact, it's so not in danger that they announced a new 1.1.0 update to Babylon's Fall with a statement over on Twitter saying that they have "no plans to reduce the scale of development on Babylon's Fall."

There’s no official date set for the update yet, but you can read Platinum's full plans in a blog post. The update's split into two halves, with one focused on providing new content, and the other full of changes to try to improve the game based on player feedback. And I would imagine there's a lot of that to go through, based on how critical the reviews for Babylon's Fall were.

“Content up to the end of season 2 is now practically complete,” say the post on Twitter, adding that production on the third season has already begun. That seems like a lot of content to have already made when they were asking for feedback less than a week ago. The statement goes on: "We will continue to provide new content for the game and make improvements based on player feedback, striving to keep existing players playing and to attract newcomers."

The feedback-based improvements have been split up into three different releases. The first batch is in the upcoming 1.1.0 update, and involves making enemies less powerful to make it easier to complete quests in solo play. There’s also a couple nerfs, as well as brief changes to the matchmaking system. And that’s it for now.

The next portion of changes is promised by the end of March, which’ll mostly look at reducing the number of enemies and gimmicks currently present in the campaign quests. And the final group of changes have no date yet, but contain the real meat, like “adjustments to the graphics” and weapons balancing. Platinum games are also aware that PC optimisation, accessibility related issues, and more general problems exist too, but they have no statement about that yet, other than they’re looking into it.

On the content side though, the 1.1.0 update comes with a new story chapter, a new map to explore, a new faction, a new game mode, and a new weapon type. The level cap's also been lifted from 20 to 22. And outside of that, there’s still a timed event tie-in with Nier: Automata happening from March 29th to April 26th.

In Ed’s review, he noted that Babylon’s Fall had “momentary flashes of Platinum brilliance that shine through.” Hopefully the promised changes draw more of that good stuff out, even if the flaws seem a bit more than skin deep.