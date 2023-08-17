Want to know more about Baldur's Gate 3 lockpicking? Baldur's Gate 3 is all about exploring a rich fantasy land, making friends, completing quests, having sex with wizards and Tieflings, and getting your hands on loot. Sometimes, though, that loot will be locked within chests that you just can't seem to open! Fortunately, we're here to help you pick those locks and get into locked chests, doors, and anything else that doesn't immediately open.

In this guide, we'll break down Baldur's Gate 3 lockpicking, covering the tools and abilities that you'll need.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Now that Baldur's Gate 3 has left early access, vid bud Liam reckons it was worth the wait.Watch on YouTube

Baldur's Gate 3 lockpicking

To pick locks in Baldur's Gate 3, you must have Thieves' Tools. These are a consumable item that you'll find fairly often throughout Faerun, hidden in crates, barrels, and easily purchasable from traders in most settlements.

To use Thieves' Tools, simply right-click with your mouse or press X/Square on controller while hovering over a locked door or container. This will bring up an interaction menu, in which you can press the (lockpick) option. This will take you into a skill check menu, in which you must meet or surpass the specified number. Your score is equal to the D20 roll, plus your Sleight of Hand modifier.

Sleight of Hand is a Dexterity skill, so you'll need a high Dexterity ability score to reliably lockpick in Baldur's Gate 3. Fortunately, the character creation no longer determines ability scores based on the character's race, so you can freely make any race and class have a high Dexterity if you wish.

Of course, certain classes are more suited to having a high Dexterity. You should also try to have a character with Proficiency in Sleight of Hand, as this'll add a bonus to your score that increases as you level up. The Rogue is an obvious pick here, with their Expertise class feature allowing them to get a double Proficiency bonus. Dexterity is also their most important attribute, meaning you'll likely have a high Sleight of Hand before even counting Proficiencies.

The Bard is another excellent class to have around for lockpicking, as they can also get Expertise at level 3. While you'll have to balance your Dexterity with a high Charisma stat, Bards are still going to be able to typically break into locked places and containers with ease.

That wraps up our guide on Baldur's Gate 3 lockpicking. If you want to multiclass or respec your character into something more suited to lockpicking, make sure to check out our list of the best builds in Baldur's Gate 3. To break into the hearts of your companions, take a look at our guide on how to romance companions in Baldur's Gate 3.