Baldur's Gate 3 scuffed rock

Want to know how to move the scuffed rock in Baldur's Gate 3? Right at the start of Baldur's Gate 3, you can find a scuffed rock near the Nautiloid crash site. This rock, hidden in a coastal nook, covers some hidden treasure that you'll certainly want to get your hands on. However, the scuffed rock can prove difficult to move, and Baldur's Gate doesn't really explain why you might be struggling. Fortunately, that's where we come in!

In this guide, we'll break down where to find and how to move the scuffed rock in Baldur's Gate 3, so that you can get your hands on the hidden treasures underneath!

Now that Baldur's Gate 3 has left early access, vid bud Liam reckons it was worth the wait.

Where to find the scuffed rock in Baldur's Gate 3

The scuffed rock is hidden to the South-West of the crashed Nautiloid ship, near where you meet Astarion, the extravagant Rogue. You'll need to leap down from the cliff edge to reach the scuffed rock, which might mean you take some fall damage unless you use a spell such as Feather Fall.

You can find the exact location of the scuffed rock marked on the map below:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Larian Studios

When you approach the scuffed rock, your character will make a Perception skill check. This is based on your Wisdom, but all of the characters in your party can attempt this check, so you'll have plenty of attempts to pass it.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Larian Studios

How to move the scuffed rock in Baldur's Gate 3

To move the scuffed rock in Baldur's Gate 3, you must bring a character with a high Strength score. Lae'zel, the Githyanki Fighter companion who you meet on the Nautiloid ship, has enough Strength to move the rock, so make sure to bring her along if you aren't playing a strong character yourself.

When you have a character with high Strength in the party, simply head to the scuffed rock and switch over to take control of them. Hover over it with your mouse to highlight it, and then click and drag to pull the scuffed rock away.

Beneath the scuffed rock, you'll find an Ornate Chest containing the following items:

Harper's Map

Harper's Notebook

Ruby

Potion of Speed

17 Gold

That wraps up everything you need to know about the scuffed rock in Baldur's Gate 3. If you're unsure about your class and are considering going back to start again, make sure to check out our Baldur's Gate 3 class list for a full breakdown of all 12. Make sure to also check out our Baldur's Gate 3 romance guide, if you want to get loved up with your companions.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.