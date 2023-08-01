If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Baldur's Gate 3's "hidden" mind flayer skill tree sounds equally cool and gross

Larian Studios explain how the parasites tie into the RPG goodness

A brain menu screen showing illithid powers and skills in Baldur's Gate 3
Image credit: Larian Studios
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Four years ago, Baldur's Gate 3 was announced with a trailer that showed how a human could succumb to the small illithid tadpole stuck inside his noggin, thus becoming a mind flayer. The process begins with excruciating headaches, escalates to fingers twisting by themselves, and culminates with an octopus head spouting out of the body. That gross transformation is what you’re (maybe) trying to avoid at the start of Baldur’s Gate 3, but developer Larian Studios have now explained how the parasites "tie into" its RPG systems. Yep, you can choose to either embrace or resist the tempting corruption, with the former giving you some pretty cool party tricks, while the latter means you won’t be subjected to David Cronenberg-esque body horror. Tough decision, I think.

In a new Steam blog, Larian explain how these decisions will work in-game. Embracing the illithid powers unlocks a hidden skill tree “used to enhance your command over your newfound illithid capabilities.” Those capabilities include 25 mind-flayer-inspired abilities that are split into five categories: psionic (letting you turn foes into ragdolls), manipulation (mind control), health restoration (self-explanatory), and abilities that can either damage or debuff enemies. “You can even become a displacer beast,” the big tentacled felines often seen in the Dungeons & Dragons bestiary.

To progress through the skill tree nodes, you’ll need to find more mind maggots inside random jars or within previously infected skulls. Oh, and your wrinkly brain represents the illithid skill tree, so you’ll need to attach the writhing worms into each node yourself. Maybe not a character build for squeamish folks, then.

Larian notes that some companions can eat the parasites to gain cool powers, but some others will refuse and their perception of you can “undergo a significant shift.” The team warns that “things can also get a bit more… complicated. But we won’t spoil it.”

We’ll find out what those complications are when Baldur’s Gate 3 leaves early access on August 3rd on Steam and GOG. For now, check out the game's exact release times in your region.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch