Baldur's Gate 3's second patch will include player requests, after "+1000 fixes and tweaks"

Larian CEO Swen Vincke has consulted his magic mirror, cast the bones and offered up a pinch of insight on Baldur's Gate 3's next few patches. Tantalisingly, these include a few changes asked for by players. "Our focus now is fixing any issues you report, but we are listening to suggestions," Vincke wrote on Xitter. "Current roadmap: a) Hotfix 4, b) Patch 1 (+1000 fixes and tweaks), c) Patch 2. The latter will already incorporate some requests." What could those requested incorporations be? Here are a few possibilities derived from my own crystal ball.

We already know that Larian are thinking about letting players change their custom character appearance mid-game, as Matt J reported yesterday. This would have been a life-saver for my original original 1.0 character, a Wood Elf Druid whom I consigned to oblivion after deciding that I absolutely hated all the tattoos I'd given her. (I also fell out of love with the Druid class pretty quickly - I always forget that, for all the flavour text about being one with Nature, the core function of druids in many D&D or D&D-adjacent CRPGs is to tank/run interference by summoning critters and shapeshifting into something with a separate health bar.)

On a less frivolous note, as Eurogamer reported last week, Larian are working on a patch to properly credit localisation staff who were left out of the original release, due to an incomplete list submitted by translation company Altagram.

I personally would still love the option to change the speaking character during dialogue, but something tells me this would be very hard to pull off without fundamental changes to the game. Now that I'm a decent way in, I could also do with more inventory sorting buttons and/or cleaned-up inventory screen presentation, including larger fonts. I was sifting through my personal BG miscellany the other day and discovered I had a taxidermy museum's worth of pickled brains in my backpocket, rescued from the Nautiloid in the hope of restoring them to their owners/surviving relatives (and also because I figured I could probably turn them into a fancy potion at some stage).

Do you have any specific requests at the time of writing? Further afield, there's the question of modding tools, which Vincke has previously told PCGamer are "going to improve dramatically", once the accursed PS5 version of the game is out of the way. And beyond that, the tricksy and highly unconfirmed prospect of Baldur's Gate 3 DLC, the key difficulty there being what D&D characters are capable of at higher levels.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.