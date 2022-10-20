Bastion is finally returning to Overwatch 2 next week

Overwatch 2 hero Bastion has been missing-in-action for over a week now, but Blizzard have now set a date for his return, alongside fellow missing hero Torbjorn. In an update on the Overwatch forums, Blizzard confirmed that the missing characters should be returning to the game on October 25th, alongside the Junkertown map, which has also recently been disabled due to graphical performance bugs. Their return coincides with the game’s next planned update.

Bastion and Torbjorn’s return comes as some players in the Overwatch 2 community were starting to really miss them, particularly behatted robot and friend to birds Bastion. As I noted earlier this week, people had begun to post spoof missing persons reports for Bastion, and even wrote melancholy ditties apologising in case they’d offended him. I’d like to think these players will be very happy to see the robotic damage hero bounce back into the game on October 25th, and become lifelong Bastion mains. We’ll see.

The Junkertown bug, meanwhile, seemed to trigger after shooting a can as Zarya, which made other players’ frames per second drop. Overwatch 2 players – who seem to be fans of early seasons of Grey’s Anatomy too, judging by their choice of soundtrack – shared a clip earlier this week of how it was possible to use the Junkertown bug to win ranked games:

How to use junkertown fps bug to win ranked games pic.twitter.com/pWEFxWn9PZ — cuFFa (@cuffah) October 18, 2022

