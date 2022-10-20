If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bastion is finally returning to Overwatch 2 next week

The Junkertown map is also temporarily disabled due to bugs
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Bastion is returning to Overwatch 2 after a hiatus of several weeks.

Overwatch 2 hero Bastion has been missing-in-action for over a week now, but Blizzard have now set a date for his return, alongside fellow missing hero Torbjorn. In an update on the Overwatch forums, Blizzard confirmed that the missing characters should be returning to the game on October 25th, alongside the Junkertown map, which has also recently been disabled due to graphical performance bugs. Their return coincides with the game’s next planned update.

Watch on YouTube
Liam's having a fun time with Overwatch 2, even if it isn't quite a proper sequel.

Bastion and Torbjorn’s return comes as some players in the Overwatch 2 community were starting to really miss them, particularly behatted robot and friend to birds Bastion. As I noted earlier this week, people had begun to post spoof missing persons reports for Bastion, and even wrote melancholy ditties apologising in case they’d offended him. I’d like to think these players will be very happy to see the robotic damage hero bounce back into the game on October 25th, and become lifelong Bastion mains. We’ll see.

The Junkertown bug, meanwhile, seemed to trigger after shooting a can as Zarya, which made other players’ frames per second drop. Overwatch 2 players – who seem to be fans of early seasons of Grey’s Anatomy too, judging by their choice of soundtrack – shared a clip earlier this week of how it was possible to use the Junkertown bug to win ranked games:

Overwatch 2 is a free to play download from Battle.net on PC. Be sure to also check out our guides on the best Overwatch 2 heroes and how to counter them.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch