If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Battlefield 2042 deploys to EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate in December

To coincide with the start of Season 3
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
A squad leaps out a chopper in a Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone screenshot.

EA and Dice are still trying to revive their flagging near-future military shooter Battlefield 2042 a year after launch. They’re targeting the subscription service market, together with the start of Battlefield 2042’s upcoming Season 3: Escalation in December, bringing the game to both EA Play and Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate. Of course, EA Play is included in regular PC Game Pass, so there's that. You can find out more by watching the development update video below.

Watch on YouTube
Battlefield 2042's Season 3 brings some reworks to the ailing shooter.

Along with the news that Battlefield 2042 is coming to subscription services next month, the dev team have shared their plans for Season 3 and later updates. A new map, new Specialist, and weapons are all inbound with the next season, along with a fresh battle pass. There’ll also be reworks for the Manifest and Breakaway maps. Classes are returning in the latter half of Season 3, too. The full details of what to expect from Season 3 and beyond are here.

Beyond that, Dice say they’re planning to rework more maps, and have already begun working on “all new content” to release after Season 4 sometime next year. There’s still no official start date for Season 3 yet, but Battlefield 2042 is staging a free access event on Steam from December 1st to December 5th. You can read more about that here.

Ed felt that the game wasn’t ready at launch in his Battlefield 2042 for PC review last November. “Promised updates will hopefully iron out many of the game’s performance issues, but even the game’s look is disappointing, and I don’t know if that can be hotfixed,” he said.

Battlefield 2042 is on Steam and the EA App for Windows for £50/$60/€60. Games Pass Ultimate and EA Play subscribers will be able to play it using that service from next month.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch