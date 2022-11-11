Battlefield 2042 deploys to EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate in December

EA and Dice are still trying to revive their flagging near-future military shooter Battlefield 2042 a year after launch. They’re targeting the subscription service market, together with the start of Battlefield 2042’s upcoming Season 3: Escalation in December, bringing the game to both EA Play and Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate. Of course, EA Play is included in regular PC Game Pass, so there's that. You can find out more by watching the development update video below.

Along with the news that Battlefield 2042 is coming to subscription services next month, the dev team have shared their plans for Season 3 and later updates. A new map, new Specialist, and weapons are all inbound with the next season, along with a fresh battle pass. There’ll also be reworks for the Manifest and Breakaway maps. Classes are returning in the latter half of Season 3, too. The full details of what to expect from Season 3 and beyond are here.

Beyond that, Dice say they’re planning to rework more maps, and have already begun working on “all new content” to release after Season 4 sometime next year. There’s still no official start date for Season 3 yet, but Battlefield 2042 is staging a free access event on Steam from December 1st to December 5th. You can read more about that here.

Ed felt that the game wasn’t ready at launch in his Battlefield 2042 for PC review last November. “Promised updates will hopefully iron out many of the game’s performance issues, but even the game’s look is disappointing, and I don’t know if that can be hotfixed,” he said.

Battlefield 2042 is on Steam and the EA App for Windows for £50/$60/€60. Games Pass Ultimate and EA Play subscribers will be able to play it using that service from next month.