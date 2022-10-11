Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale PC gaming deals - day 1

Apparently not content with only having Prime Day once a year, Amazon have launched their Prime Early Access Sale: another carnival of discounted wares, exclusive to those with Prime memberships. It’s interesting timing, considering Black Friday 2022 is next month, but this Amazon-only sale does provide some fresh opportunities to pick up some components, peripherals or gaming laptops at more agreeable prices. Therefore, I’ll be here across the two-day event – that’s October 11th and 12th – keeping track of all the best Prime Early Access deals on PC gaming hardware that I can find.

Again, you will need an Amazon Prime subscription to get access to these deals, but you can also sneak in by signing up for Prime’s 30-day free trial. There’s more on this and everything else you need to know in our Prime Early Access Sale FAQ, and if you’d like some tips on how to get the best Prime Early Access deals, there’s some o’ those further down as well.

Of course, that’s what this list of deals is for: filtering out the rubbish and highlighting only the genuinely good-value offers on PC gaming hardware that doesn’t suck. Since this is a new shindig for Amazon and therefore not yet as big a deal as Prime Day, don’t expect any directly competing sales from rival retailers, but if you’re fine to stick with Amazon then there are some very decent deals up for grabs. Such as…

Today’s best early Prime Early Access Sale PC deals

For the full list of all the best Prime Early Access PC deals, scroll on, or use these links to jump to the section you want.

Best SSD and storage deals

Some of the best SSDs for gaming are going cheap in this sale, as are a few of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck. The WD Blue SN570 remains a stalwart low-budget option, while PCIe 4.0 drives like the WD Black SN850 drastically ramp up the read and write speeds. If you’re adding capacity to your rig rather than replacing an existing drive, make sure you’ve got room for it, either in a spare M.2 slot or though empty SATA ports and 2.5in drive mounts.

Best gaming monitor deals

The Asus ROG Swift PG259QN has caught a particularly sharp price cut here, shedding 50% to become a much more affordable route into 360Hz hyper-smoothness. I haven’t seen as many of the absolute best gaming monitors as I did on Prime Day, but there are plenty of good displays here, including more sensible 144Hz displays.

Best gaming mouse deals

Other than some nicely cheap Logitech deals in the UK, this Prime Early Access Sale is something of a Razer-fest. Over in the US, that includes the Basilisk V3 - a brilliant all-rounder - and the Naga Trinity, one of the best gaming mice for MMOs.

Best gaming keyboard deals

A few months on from its Prime Day appearance, the excellent Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless TKL keyboard is back down to a far more affordable £106. If you still can’t stretch to that one, there are a couple of quality membrane keyboards on discounts, including the comfy and spill-resistant SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL.

Best gaming headset deals

The Logitech G432 has been our overall best gaming headset choice for ages, and it’s dropped to an even more appealing £29 in the Prime Early Access Sale. There’s also the HyperX Cloud II Wireless, an oldie but a goodie, and the ever-reliable SteelSeries Arctis 7.

Best graphics card deals

Even with the Nvidia RTX 40 series and AMD RDNA 3 GPUs approaching, most of today’s best graphics cards are still RTX 30 series models, and some of the higher-end models are seeing decent discounts in Amazon’s sale. I’ve also found a cheap RTX 2060, which might suit you if you don’t need the latest and greatest 1440p/4K performance but do want affordable access to DLSS and ray tracing.

Best RAM deals

Truth be told, I was hoping for a more diverse spread of memory deals in this sale. But it’s not a bust either: if you don’t mind going without a fancy looking heat spreader, Crucial’s simply-branded DDR5 memory could be an ideal pick for Intel 12th Gen or Ryzen 7000 PC builds. Especially the latter AMD CPUs, which are only compatible with DDR5, not DDR4.

Best gaming laptop deals

There are a few entry-level gaming laptops on sale right now, some costing less than a single mid-range graphics card, and you have some choices available if you'd prefer something faster too. The Razer Blade 14, for instance, is a particularly well-realised combo of power and portability.

Prime Early Access Sale FAQ

What is the Prime Early Access Sale?

Mini Prime Day, basically. Amazon is running money-off deals on thousands of products, including some tasty PC gaming hardware, but the only way to get these lower prices is with a Prime membership.

How long does the Prime Early Access Sale last?

Amazon is advertising the Prime Early Access Sale as a 48-hour event across October 11th and 12th, and technically that’s accurate, though when precisely the event begins and ends will vary by timezone. In the UK, then, the sale kicked off at 12am BST on the 11th, whereas in the States, it began at 12am PDT – eight hours later.

That means wherever you are, the Prime Early Access Sale will end at 11:59pm on October 12th. Well, maybe not wherever, as it’s only taking place in 15 countries: the UK, US, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey.

Do I really need a Prime account for this sale?

Yep, no way around it unfortunately. There will almost definitely be other discounts available on PC gaming hardware during the course of the Prime Early Access Sale, but these will be the ho-hum offers that hover around Amazon normally. Just as with Prime Day, the deepest price cuts will be for Prime members only.

Now you cooooould be cheeky and sign up for Prime’s 30-day free trial; this will temporarily net you all the benefits of a full membership, including access to the Prime Early Access Sale. And there’s no real catch to cancelling after you’ve had your fill – provided you do so before those 30 free days are up. If you end up wanting to stick with your membership, it will then cost £9 / $15 per month.

Something I want is on sale. Should I buy now or wait for Black Friday?

Good question - Black Friday will involve far more retailers, so in theory, you'll have a better chance of finding what you want at an even lower price than during the Prime Early Access Sale. Then again, you're still taking a chance that a specific item will be on sale during Black Friday at all, never mind it being cheaper. Do you play it safe and buy it now instead?

I say: it depends on the size of the discount. If you want a £100 headset that’s only £5 off during Prime Early Access, then yeah, it’s probably better to wait and try your luck on Black Friday. But if it’s, say, £50 off right now, the strength of that deal arguably outweighs the risk that it might get slightly cheaper again in November.

Prime Early Access Sale: how to get the best deals

Keep checking this guide

You've already made a good start by consulting this guide; only the finest deals around here, mmm, yes. I'll also be updating it across both days of the sale, so if there's nothing you like the look of right now, there could well be something more to your tastes appearing later. All without you needing to go trawling through pages of Amazon listings yourself.

Keep track of prices

I know I’ve recommended this three sales events in a row but honestly, the Keepa browser extension is excellent at saving you from potential rip-offs on Amazon. Some sellers will raise their prices before a big sale, then drop them back down to create the illusion of a good saving; Keepa lets you avoid this trap by adding a price tracking graph to every single Amazon listing you read. This will tell you if the sale price is the real deal, or if it’s only returning to ‘normal’ pricing after a little induced inflation.

Here, Keepa shows the product was cheaper for a while, but is back up to its normal pricing.

Set a budget

Remember that these kinds of sales are ideally just opportunities to save money of stuff you’d want to buy anyway – don’t get carried away blowing cash on hardware you won’t make the most of. Always keep in mind what you need, and how much you're willing to spend.

Use item filters

Amazon’s Prime-exclusive sales cover all manner of products, but that’s not always helpful if you’re trying to find something specific. On the main Prime Early Access deals page, look for and make good use of the filters on the left-hand side; these will get rid of the many, many listings you're not interested in and let you focus on more relevant deals.