Best Cyber Monday SSD deals 2023

NVMe, SATA and external SSDs going cheap this Cyber Monday

The WD Black SN850X SSD propped up on a desk.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun
James Archer avatar
James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on

The best Cyber Monday SSD deals still resemble a Greatest Hits of Black Friday week’s storage bargains – surely a relief to the unfortunate souls who missed out when they were fresh. Fancy a cheap WD Black SN850X? Done. Surprise savings on the new Crucial T500, one of the most effective cutters of game load times on the market? Sure. And those are just a couple of the NVMe highlights, with plenty more SATA and external SSD deals hanging around until the sun sets on Cyber Monday as well.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: an SSD is a de facto necessity for any modern gaming PC. Games like Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty are the starkest evidence for this, what with their tendency to stutter unplayably when installed on a hard disk drive, but really, SSDs are just massively faster in almost everything you could think to use a PC for. HDDs are cheaper per GB, but just 1TB is fine for a solely gaming-focused rig, and with these Cyber Monday deals you can get that much space – or more – at a bargain price.

Best Cyber Monday SSD deals

All our top Cyber Monday SSD deal picks can be found below, sorted into NVMe/PCIe, SATA, and external drives. One last piece of advice before you start shopping: with NVMe SSDs, check whether your motherboard and CPU will definitely support your desired model, as older systems may accept a PCIe 3.0 drive but not a PCIe 4.0 one. You’ll probably be fine, as PCIe 4.0 support become widespread years ago, but it pays to be sure. Actually installing an SSD is a piece of cake, in any event.

The Crucial X9 Pro SSD on a white table.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

UK deals:

WD Blue SN570 1TB - £40 from Overclockers UK (was £93)

Crucial P3 Plus 1TB - £41 from Amazon UK (was £48)

WD Black SN850X 1TB - £65 from Box (was £104)

Samsung 990 Pro 1TB - £73 from Currys (was £109)

Crucial T500 1TB - £82 from Ebuyer (was £130)

Crucial T500 1TB (with heatsink) - £90 from Ebuyer (was £135)

Crucial P5 Plus 2TB - £105 from Amazon UK (was £218)

WD Black SN850X 2TB - £110 from Ebuyer (was £209)

Crucial T500 2TB (with heatsink) - £147 from Ebuyer (was £180)

WD Black SN850X 4TB - £220 from Overclockers UK (was £310)

Crucial BX500 1TB - £35 from Ebuyer (was £52)

Crucial BX500 2TB - £74 from Ebuyer (was £100)

Crucial MX500 2TB - £87 from Amazon UK (was £220)

Crucial X9 Pro 1TB - £63 from Ebuyer (was £83)

Kingston XS2000 1TB - £76 from Ebuyer (was £83)

Crucial X9 Pro 2TB - £95 from Ebuyer (was £150)

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB - £100 from Jessops (was £130)

US deals:

WD Blue SN570 1TB - $53 from B&H Photo Video (was $123)

Crucial T500 1TB (with heatsink) - $65 from Amazon US (was $76)

WD Black SN850X 1TB - $80 from Best Buy (was $130)

Samsung 990 Pro 1TB - $80 from Best Buy (was $130)

Crucial P5 Plus 2TB - $89 from Best Buy (was $152)

Crucial T500 2TB - $102 from B&H Photo Video (was $170)

WD Black SN850X 2TB - $120 from Amazon US (was $132)

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB - $120 from B&H Photo Video (was $190)

WD Black SN850X 4TB - $230 from Amazon US (was $290)

Crucial MX500 1TB - $60 from Amazon US (was $100)

Samsung 870 Evo 1TB - $60 from Best Buy (was $93)

Samsung 870 Evo 2TB - $130 from Best Buy (was $162)

Samsung 870 Evo 4TB - $230 from Best Buy (was $313)

Crucial X9 Pro 1TB - $60 from B&H Photo Video (was $90)

Crucial X9 Pro 2TB - $88 from B&H Photo Video (was $160)

