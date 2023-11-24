The WD Black SN850X 1TB wins this Black Friday’s SSD deals race with £38 / $50 off

What a charmed life the WD Black SN850X leads, if you don’t count how its existence is spent almost entirely locked inside a hot, dark box. Not only is it the overall best SSD for gaming, but it’s also arguably the single brightest highlight of this year’s Black Friday storage sales, with the spacious 1TB model down to £65 in the UK. Its US deal price of $80 also represents a sizeable $50 saving.

Why this and not the £88 Crucial P5 Plus 2TB model from yesterday? For one thing, that’s not crept back up to £94, which sems to miss the point of Black Friday somewhat. But the Black SN850X is also a heck of a lot faster than the P5 Plus – easily top 3 of all the PCIe 4.0 SSDs we’ve ever tested, and crucially, is more affordable than its Samsung 990 Pro and Crucial T500 rivals. You won’t find a better-balanced NVMe drive out there, especially not for less than £65.

UK deals:

US deals:

Just take note that since this is a PCIe 4.0 SSD, it won’t work on ancient motherboards that can only interface with PCIe 3.0 drives. Emphasis on the ancient, mind – as long as your PC was built in the past few years, you should be A-OK to get the SN850X installed.

If you think you’d be better off with a budget PCIe 3.0 or SATA SSD, check out our full guide to the best Black Friday SSD deals – there are plenty more in there, including some of our favourite external SSDs.