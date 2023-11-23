The 2TB Crucial P5 Plus SSD has hit its lowest-ever price in the Black Friday sales

I know this is the second Crucial P5 Plus deal we’ve posted about in two days, but hey, it’s Black Friday week. ‘Tis the season. Besides, this time there’s something for us Britain-dwelling lot as well, as the 2TB P5 Plus’s price has been slashed 60% to £88 on Amazon UK – the lowest it’s ever been.

This is, to be clear, an almost mystifyingly small amount of money for a 2TB NVMe SSD that’s also capable of real high-end transfer speeds and game load times. Maybe not to the standards of its successor, the Crucial T500, but this is still a competitively quick-acting drive with oodles of space for game installations. The same goes for its heatsink-equipped edition, which also happens to be on sale in the US at $88, making it (currently) cheaper than the non-heatsink 2TB model. Good deals all round, then – told you ‘twas the season.

UK deals:

US deals:

I’ve added both of these to our roundup of the best Black Friday SSD deals, where you’ll find loads more discounts on tried-and-tested NVMe, SATA, and external drives.