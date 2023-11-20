It’s practically brand new, but the Crucial T500 SSD is already getting big Black Friday savings

The Crucial T500 only released on October 31st 2023, yet not even a full three weeks later, its prices are being cut to noodles as part of the early Black Friday sales. A very welcome surprise, that – it feels like I only just finished adding it to our best SSD rankings, for its absolutely top-class performance in game load speeds.

To be sure, this is no aborted launch that’s now been doomed to the bargain bin. The Crucial T500 really is an elite NVMe SSD, up there with the WD Black SN850X and Samsung 990 Pro, and it even beat those drives in some of my read/write speed tests. Both the standard and heatsink equipped versions are on sale too, the latter being useful when your motherboard doesn’t include its own SSD heat spreaders.

Speaking of motherboards, be sure to check before you buy a drive like this that your system can, in fact, support PCIe 4.0 SSDs. Older mobos and CPUs could be limited to the slower PCIe 3.0 interface, though 4.0 support has become the norm across the past few processor generations. Even PCIe 5.0 SSDs have begun popping up, though these are just too pricey for the ultimately limited speed advantage they offer. A problem demonstrated by, funnily enough, the T500’s own cousin: the Crucial T700.

