BioWare tease the return of the geth in the next Mass Effect game

Yesterday was N7 Day, an annual celebration of all things Mass Effect, and this year was a little quieter than the last. In 2020, BioWare revealed they were working on a brand new game in the series, but this year they looked back on the Mass Effect trilogy remasters that came out in May. I thought that was all they had in store until the very end of the day when they tweeted a new teaser poster for the next game, featuring a crater shaped like a giant geth head. Geth! Mass Effect trilogy villains! Get your goggles on, reader, it's time to investigate this pic.

So, here's the poster in full (you can download this version here):

"Mass Effect will continue," it says.

And here is a geth (Legion!), for reference:

A little too similar to be a coincidence, right? The crater even has lines on either side that look like lense flare!

If you look closer, you can just about make out what looks like the body of a dead geth in the light section under the "eye" area. Zoom in even more, and it looks as though there are more geth bodies (or perhaps husks?) right beneath the blue of the eye as well. It's too soon for this to be a hard confirmation of anything, but it's another suggestion (after that teaser trailer with Liara) that this new Mass Effect will be linked to Shepard's trilogy - there were no geth in Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Follow the poster down a little more, and you can spot four figures walking up to that dead (?) geth. Most of them are pretty hard to make out, but the hulking red one is undoubtedly a krogan. It would be cool if it were Wrex. Given that we've already seen Liara, and knowing that krogan and asari can live for hundreds of years, it's feasible that both of them could be around long after Shepard "died" in ME3.

The last prominent feature of the poster is the spaceship. It looks so similar to the designs of the ships in Andromeda. I also reckon one of those tiny people is wearing Andromeda Initiative armour.

Could Mass Effect 5 be where Andromeda and the trilogy meet? I would love that. I had similar thoughts around this time last year, when BioWare released the first teaser image for the game. Andromeda is set hundreds of years after Shep's story, and in an entirely different area of space. But hundreds of years is no time at all for some of the Mass Effect species.

What if the Milky Way crew got the Mass Relays configured so they could get further out? What if they managed to build or find a Mass Relay in Andromeda? The possibilities! This is all speculation, of course, but these clues are starting to add up to something… At least in my head. I'd love to hear your thoughts on what could come next, reader.

If you're interested in more of what BioWare shared for N7 Day, check out their blog post recapping some of this year's Mass Effect Legendary Edition excitement. They released a bunch of fun stats (similar to the ones earlier this year that revealed how boring 40% of players are), put some cute Mass Effect stickers on Steam, and more. The Legendary Edition is also discounted right now on Steam, Origin and the Microsoft Store to celebrate.