Bloodborne Kart will "scrub the branding off" after being contacted by Sony's lawyers

Bloodborne Kart is a fan game which aims to use From Software's gothic horror action RPG as the basis for a PSone-era kart racer. Or it was. Its developers say that Sony have been in touch and, as a consequence, "need to scrub the branding off." It'll stil come out after it a short delay, but it won't be called Bloodborne Kart anymore.

"WHELP. IT HAPPENED. Sony contacted me," lead developer Lilith Walther tweeted yesterday. "Long story short I need to scrub the branding off of what was previously known as Bloodborne Kart, which we will do. But that requires a short delay. Don't worry, the game is still coming out! It'll just look slightly different".

"Like I've said in multiple interviews, we were all expecting this to happen so we could be pleasantly surprised if it didn't," Walther continued.

"As much as I pushed for this to be 'the meme made real' so to speak, turning this into an original game that we have full creative control over is kind of exciting. This is a fan game no more!"

The idea of 'Bloodborne Kart' has been kicking around the internet in memes, fake images and Reddit posts since at least 2017. Walther and her co-developers turned their attention to making it real after releasing Bloodborne PSX, a fanmade demake of the RPG, in early 2022. At the time it was just a brief announcement trailer.

It was now nearing release on January 31st, with a release date trailer from back in October:

Bloodborne Kart Release Date Trailer Bloodborne Kart release date trailer.

The game is due to feature 12 racers, 16 maps, a single player campaign mode, boss fights, and local splitscreen multiplayer. It's a huge amount of work, and honestly probably deserves to standalone as its own thing. Here's hoping the delay isn't too long.