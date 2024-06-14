Souls devs FromSoftware also want Bloodborne on PC, even if the game's own director can’t admit it

Look, everyone wants to play Bloodborne on PC. It’s one of those universally accepted truths, like gravity or pizza being delicious. And, yes, nobody really knows why Bloodborne isn’t on PC yet, almost a decade after it released on PlayStation 4 - despite Sony’s apparent delight in bringing every other PlayStation exclusive to PC, just to mock us. It’s one of those universally accepted unknowns, like how gravity works or the actual best pizza topping. (It’s glue, if you believe AI.)

As if to keep repeatedly adding insult - or at least mild disappointment - to the injury of every State of Play going by without a Bloodborne PC announcement, the game’s developers and director have confirmed that, yes, of course they also want Bloodborne to release on PC - even if they probably can’t admit that.

The latest confirmation of something everyone already knew came via chirpy RPS fanzine PC Gamer, who recently spoke with From’s president and Souls mastermind/sadist Hidetaka Miyazaki. PCG followed up on Miyazaki’s recent comments that From don’t even own the rights to the Bloodborne IP - the PlayStation ‘sclusy sits with Sony, unlike the multiplatform Dark Souls games - by asking whether the director would personally like to see it get a PC release. Of course he would!

“I know for a fact these guys want a Bloodborne PC port,” Miyazaki replied, indicating producer Yasuhiro Kitao and interpreter Bobby Simpson. As for Miyazaki himself, however, he can’t officially say a definitive yes (presumably because Sony will summon down a eldritch monstrosity bearing a blood sword inscribed with “IP RIGHTS”), having to settle for a diplomatic admission that he at least wouldn’t stand in the way of Bloodborne coming to PC: “If I say I want one, I'll get in trouble as well. But it's nothing I'm opposed to.”

Image credit: Sony/FromSoftware

Miyazaki continued by saying that he’d unsurprisingly like as many people as possible to enjoy Bloodborne - which releasing it on more than one obsolete console platform would certainly help with.

“Especially as a game that is now coming of age, one of those games of the past that gets lost on older hardware - I think any game like that, it'd be nice to have an opportunity for more players to be able to experience that and relive this relic of the past,” he said.

It’s not like the obsessive hunting for any sign of a Bloodborne PC port ever really stop, but the decade-long anticipation has recently been reheated by cameos from the player character Hunter and Lady Maria - a boss from DLC The Old Hunters - in upcoming PS5 platformer Astro Bot, which sparked the imagination of those awaiting news of PC and PS5 versions. Bad news (again, again, again): developers Team Asobi have since told Eurogamer not to read any “secret meaning” into the nod. Back to reading too much into every little detail for the next decade, it is.